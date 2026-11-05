Bitkub Exchange And Bitkub Academy Partner With Canton Foundation On Institutional Blockchain Education In Thailand

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., operator of Bitkub Exchange, and Bitkub Labs Co., Ltd., operator of Bitkub Academy, announced onthat they have entered into a strategic collaboration with the, an independent non-profit stewarding the

The companies said the partnership will center on creating educational content aimed at increasing awareness among financial institutions, enterprises and developers in Thailand of“privacy-enabled, interoperable blockchain infrastructure” and“programmable finance.” The stated goal is to broaden understanding and drive adoption of blockchain-based financial infrastructure, including use cases for issuance, settlement and management of real-world assets such as securities and funds.

According to the announcement, the Canton Network is positioned for institutional markets and is designed to allow independent financial applications to connect and transact through smart contracts, with privacy, composability and interoperability described as core features. Bitkub and Canton also said these capabilities can help support more efficient settlement, greater asset mobility and more interconnected financial markets.

Company comments

Bitkub Group co-founder Atthakrit Chimplapibul said the exchange is committed to accelerating blockchain adoption by providing access to“institutional-grade financial market infrastructure” and referenced the collaboration as a step toward bridging traditional finance and decentralized technology. He added that the initiative is intended to drive“meaningful, real-world adoption” across Southeast Asia and beyond.

Thomas Chou, Head of Growth, APAC at the Canton Foundation, said that as institutional finance increasingly moves on-chain, knowledge of the infrastructure that supports it is necessary for sustainable adoption. He stated that the partnership with Bitkub Exchange and Bitkub Academy will help equip Thai financial institutions, developers and enterprises with the knowledge needed to build and participate in what he described as“the next generation of financial market infrastructure.”

Bitkub Labs board member Sugrit Phutaviriya said the collaboration marks a step forward for Bitkub Academy's efforts to deliver what she described as“in-depth knowledge” on decentralized financial infrastructure and programmable capital markets. She also said the partnership strengthens Bitkub Academy's readiness to educate the broader public about a future in which blockchain becomes a backbone of modern finance.

What Bitkub and Canton said about their roles

The release described Bitkub Exchange as a digital asset platform licensed and regulated by Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), emphasizing its focus on making crypto and digital assets accessible. Bitkub also characterized Bitkub Academy as an educational arm intended to support understanding of blockchain and related infrastructure.

For its part, the Canton Foundation described itself as an independent non-profit that supports governance and long-term development of the Canton Network's shared infrastructure. It said it works with ecosystem participants including financial institutions, technology providers and developers to support adoption of the network.

Risk note: The announcement included a disclaimer stating that cryptocurrency and digital tokens involve high risks and that investors may lose all invested money, recommending that individuals study relevant information and invest according to their own risk profile.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.