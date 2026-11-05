TRAI Proposes New Framework For Satellite Network Providers In India

TRAI Proposes New Framework for Satellite Network Providers

Amid growing debate over spectrum allocation and regulatory norms in India's satellite communications sector, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has proposed a separate authorisation framework for satellite network providers to promote infrastructure sharing and expand satellite-based connectivity, including direct-to-device (D2D) services. The recommendations come as India moves towards expanding its satellite broadband ecosystem, with major players such as Elon Musk-led Starlink, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite communications business positioning themselves to tap the country's connectivity market.

New Satellite Communication Network Provider Authorisation

Under the proposed framework, TRAI has recommended introducing a separate 'Satellite Communication Network Provider Authorisation' under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. This would allow authorised entities to provide Satellite Communication Network as a Service (SCNaaS) to eligible telecom service providers without directly offering telecommunication services to end users. The proposed model seeks to separate satellite network infrastructure from the delivery of telecom services, potentially enabling telecom operators to access satellite infrastructure through commercial partnerships rather than independently building and operating satellite networks. The authorisation would cover the entire country and remain valid for up to 20 years, with the possibility of renewal for another period of up to 20 years.

Direct-to-Device and Spectrum Allocation

TRAI has recommended permitting Fixed Satellite Services (FSS), Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) and Direct-to-Device connectivity through both MSS and International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum under the proposed framework. The recommendation on D2D connectivity is particularly significant as it could enable compatible mobile devices to connect directly with satellites, potentially extending connectivity to areas where conventional terrestrial mobile networks have limited or no coverage. TRAI has also proposed allowing telecom operators holding IMT spectrum to offer satellite-based D2D services through partnerships with authorised satellite communication network providers.

On spectrum allocation, the regulator has recommended administrative assignment of FSS spectrum for feeder links, while FSS and MSS spectrum may be assigned for user links, subject to prescribed conditions. The spectrum assignment would initially remain valid for up to five years, with the government having the option to extend it by another two years, depending on market conditions.

Financial Framework and Market Goals

On the financial front, TRAI has proposed an authorisation fee of 8 per cent of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), without any minimum authorisation fee. It has also recommended an annual minimum spectrum charge of Rs 3,500 per MHz for FSS/MSS spectrum assigned by the Central Government. The recommendations further seek to establish regulatory parity between vertically integrated satellite service providers and companies operating through a shared network infrastructure model. The proposed framework assumes significance as India's satellite communications market moves towards a more competitive phase, with satellite-based broadband expected to complement existing terrestrial networks and improve connectivity in remote and underserved regions.

Explaining the broader objective, TRAI said the recommendations "envision the development of a robust and competitive satellite communication ecosystem in India." The regulator added that the framework would "enable efficient utilisation of satellite network infrastructure and spectrum through SCNaaS" and facilitate innovative satellite-based services, including Direct-to-Device connectivity. (ANI)

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