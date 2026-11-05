Azerbaijani Officials Visit Martyr Families In Lachin Ahead Of Victory Day (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani officials have visited martyr families residing in the Lachin district ahead of November 8 – Victory Day, Trend' s Karabakh bureau reports.

The visits were attended by Masim Mammadov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, Rafig Salmanov, Executive Director of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the Lachin district, as well as employees of relevant agencies and representatives of a number of organizations.

The participants first visited the family of the National Hero of Azerbaijan Ogtay Gulaliyev. During a conversation with the martyr's wife, Afat Novruzova, they honored his service to the Motherland and his heroic path, while also inquiring about the family's needs.

The discussion touched upon the historic victory achieved by the Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the President and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. During the visit, it was noted that this victory was secured at the cost of the lives and blood of thousands of the Motherland's sons, and through the bravery and valor of Azerbaijani soldiers and officers.

Then, a visit was paid to the family of the National Hero of Azerbaijan Israfil Shahverdiyev. During a meeting with his spouse, Hokuma Shahverdiyeva, the National Hero's combat path and his service to the Motherland were recalled, and the family's concerns were heard.

The martyr families expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the attention and care shown to them.

During the day, other martyr families living in Lachin were also visited; meetings were held with them, and the cherished memory of the martyrs was honored with deep respect.