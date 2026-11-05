Toobit Launches 500,000 USDT VIP Rewards Campaign

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a new round of its VIP rewards campaign, offering a 500,000 USDT prize pool and guaranteed prizes in every lucky draw.

Running from November 5 to 19, 2026, the fifth edition doubles the previous round's prize pool and features three activities through which eligible VIP traders can earn lucky draw chances and additional rewards:



First-time futures trading: Complete a qualifying futures trade with at least 1,000 USDT in trading volume to receive one lucky draw chance.

Futures trading milestones: Reach cumulative trading volume milestones from 20,000 USDT to 20 million USDT to unlock up to 15 lucky draw chances and Futures Position Vouchers worth up to 5,200 USDT. Toobit Earn subscriptions: Meet subscription milestones ranging from 200 USDT to 20,000 USDT to receive up to five lucky draw chances. No additional minimum holding period is required, and applicable annual percentage rates (APR) vary by product.



VIP traders can register through the campaign page. Additional information on participation requirements, reward milestones, and terms and conditions is available on the announcement page.

The campaign is available to eligible traders of Toobit's VIP Program, which provides benefits including reduced trading fees, priority support, dedicated VIP management, curated gifts, and additional rewards. In February 2026, Toobit lowered its VIP qualification requirements, making VIP1 status accessible from an account balance of 500 USDT.

Toobit also offers a VIP status transfer program, allowing traders from other exchanges to match their existing VIP status with a one-level upgrade.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

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