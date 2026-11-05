Hexaview Founder Ankit Agarwal Files U.S. Patent Application For AI-Assisted Software Development

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK - AI can write code. What it cannot do is remember why the code was written that way. Today, Hexaview Technologies announced that its Founder, Ankit Agarwal, has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an invention in AI-assisted software development. The invention is now patent pending.The filing targets one of the hardest problems in enterprise AI adoption. AI performs well on small, isolated pieces of code, but struggles inside large enterprise systems built over many years by many teams. The knowledge that matters most, why a decision was made, what must never change, and what went wrong before, is rarely visible to the AI making the change. The result is inconsistent and risky changes in exactly the systems that can least afford them.The patent-pending invention is designed to help AI carry that engineering context forward across the software development lifecycle, so every change it proposes respects the decisions and safeguards that came before it.For enterprises, the goal is practical: fewer erroneous AI-generated changes, stronger consistency with established architecture, more efficient use of AI, and greater accountability across development cycles. For regulated industries such as wealth management, fintech, and healthcare, where a single wrong change can carry financial and compliance consequences, that is what separates an AI pilot from production.The filing reflects Hexaview's focus on production-grade agentic AI for enterprises that cannot afford to get it wrong."AI does not fail in the enterprise because it cannot write code. It fails because it forgets," said Ankit Agarwal, Founder, Hexaview Technologies. "Every large codebase carries years of decisions, lessons, and hard-won rules. If AI cannot respect them, it will eventually break them. This invention is about giving AI the context it needs to make changes enterprises can trust. That is how agentic engineering earns its place in regulated environments, and this is only the beginning."Enterprises looking to bring verifiable, production-grade AI into their software development lifecycle can engage Hexaview directly at .About Hexaview TechnologiesHexaview Technologies is a managed agentic services partner for regulated enterprises. The company deploys, operates, and manages AI agent fleets for financial services, healthcare, and government clients. Its portfolio includes HAKI AI (agentic SDLC framework), Legacy Insights, and AI Pods, three-person agentic execution units designed for rapid enterprise deployment. With a global engineering team of 450+, deep legacy modernization expertise, and an outcome-based delivery model, Hexaview is built for the complexity of regulated enterprise environments.About Ankit AgarwalAnkit Agarwal is the Founder & CTO of Hexaview Technologies. A six-time founder with more than 25 years in the software industry, he is a member of the Forbes Business Council, an Inc. 5000 entrepreneur, and the author of more than 12 research papers. He has completed the MIT's Applied Agentic AI for Organizational Transformation and IIT Madras Agentic AI certificate programs, and leads Hexaview's work in production-grade agentic AI for regulated enterprises.

Ankit Agarwal

Hexaview Technologies

+1 8456533855

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Hexaview Founder Ankit Agarwal Files U.S. Patent Application for AI-Assisted Software Development News Provided By Hexaview Technologies November 05, 2026, 09:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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