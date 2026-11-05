Inside Uzbekistan's Transformation: OBG And ASDR Join Forces On Flagship Economic Report

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Oxford Business Group signs MoU with the Agency for Strategic Development and Reforms for The Report: Uzbekistan 2026

- Abdulla Abdukadirov, First Deputy Director at the ASDRTASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Uzbekistan's economic transformation, investment priorities and sectoral opportunities will be examined in The Report: Uzbekistan 2026, producedby Oxford Business Group (OBG) in partnership with the Agency for Strategic Development and Reforms under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan (ASDR).Uzbekistan offers a compelling proposition for long-term investment - underpinned by clear structural advantages and a determined reform agenda. Its strategic location, human capital, political stability, cultural heritage - providing a strong foundation for sustainable economic development, while continued improvements in infrastructure and utilities are supporting new investment opportunities across the economy.Under the MoU, ASDR will serve as the National Partner for the forthcoming publication. The agreement will support the production, promotion and distribution of the report, which will provide an in-depth assessment of Uzbekistan's macroeconomic environment and the sectors shaping its growth trajectory. It will also examine the country's position at the crossroads of major regional markets and international transport corridors, as well as the role of expanding external cooperation in strengthening its potential as a regional and transcontinental trade hub.The Report: Uzbekistan 2026 will analyse recent economic developments, reforms and investment trends, while highlighting opportunities across energy and utilities, infrastructure, transport and logistics, tourism, healthcare, construction and real estate, manufacturing and industry, agriculture, telecommunications, digital services and housing. Alongside established industries and resource strengths, the publication will explore Uzbekistan's efforts to diversify its economy and create opportunities for investment across a broader range of sectors.The publication will provide local and international investors, policymakers and business leaders with economic intelligence, data and analysis on the country's evolving investment landscape. It will also examine the role of strategic reforms in supporting private-sector development, improving competitiveness and strengthening Uzbekistan's position in regional and global markets. Particular attention will be given to the factors shaping the country's long-term investment climate, policy consistency, institutional reliability, infrastructure development, environmental sustainability, healthcare and education, alongside a clear commitment to the country's reform agenda.Abdulla Abdukadirov, First Deputy Director at the ASDR, said the partnership would support efforts to communicate Uzbekistan's economic progress and investment potential to an international audience.“Uzbekistan is advancing a wide-ranging programme of reforms designed to strengthen market institutions, encourage private investment and support sustainable long-term growth. Our collaboration with Oxford Business Group will provide a platform to present the country's values, priorities, progress and emerging opportunities to investors and decision-makers worldwide. Uzbekistan's geographic position, not only its natural resources but, more importantly, its human resources, political stability, historical and cultural heritage, improving infrastructure and growing economic diversification providea strong basis for long-term investment, while our expanding international cooperation create further opportunities for constructive engagement with partners across regions,” Abdukadirov said.Jana Treeck, OBG's Managing Director, said that the publication would offer an independent perspective on the developments reshaping the country's economy.“Uzbekistan's reform agenda is creating new opportunities across a range of sectors, supported by efforts to modernise infrastructure, develop industry and expand the digital economy. Through our partnership with ASDR, The Report: Uzbekistan 2026 will offer readers detailed analysis of the policy developments and investment trends influencing the country's next phase of growth,” Treeck noted.The MoU forms part of OBG's engagement with Uzbekistan's public and private-sector stakeholders and will support the delivery of a comprehensive guide to the country's economic outlook and investment opportunities, while creating a platform for dialogue on how these advantages can translate into concrete partnerships and mutual benefit.-end-UZBEK VERSIONÖzbekiston transformatsiyasi markazida: OBG hamda Strategik rivojlaniş va islohotlar agentligi iqtisodiy hisobot tayyorlaşda saʼy-harakatlarni birlaştirmoqdaOxford Business Group The Report: Uzbekistan 2026 naşri yuzasidan Strategik rivojlaniş va islohotlar agentligi bilan özaro anglaşuv memorandumi imzolandiÖzbekistonning iqtisodiy transformatsiyasi, investitsiya ustuvorliklari va tarmoqlardagi imkoniyatlar The Report: Uzbekistan 2026 naşrida tahlil qilinadi. Naşr Oxford Business Group (OBG) tomonidan Özbekiston Respublikasi Prezidenti huzuridagi Strategik rivojlaniş va islohotlar agentligi (keyingi örinlarda – Agentlik) bilan hamkorlikda tayyorlanmoqda.Özbekiston aniq tarkibiy afzalliklari va qatʼiy islohotlar dasturi tufayli uzoq muddatli investitsiyalar uçun jozibador yönaliş hisoblanadi. Mamlakatning strategik joylaşuvi, inson kapitali, siyosiy barqarorligi va madaniy merosi barqaror iqtisodiy rivojlaniş uçun mustahkam poydevor yaratmoqda. Infratuzilma va kommunal xizmatlarning izçil takomillaştirilişi esa iqtisodiyotning turli tarmoqlarida yangi investitsiya imkoniyatlarini oçmoqda.Memorandumga muvofiq, Agentlik bölajak naşrning milliy hamkori (National Partner) böladi. Kelişuv hisobotni tayyorlaş, tarğib qiliş va tarqatişni qöllab-quvvatlaydi. Hisobotda Özbekistonning makroiqtisodiy muhiti hamda mamlakatning ösiş trayektoriyasini belgilovçi tarmoqlar çuqur baholanadi. Şuningdek, mamlakatning yirik mintaqaviy bozorlar va xalqaro transport yölaklari çorrahasidagi örni körib çiqiladi. Kengayib borayotgan taşqi hamkorlik Özbekistonning mintaqaviy va transkontinental savdo markazi sifatidagi salohiyatini mustahkamlaşda qanday rol öynaşi ham tahlil qilinadi.The Report: Uzbekistan 2026 naşrida sönggi iqtisodiy özgarişlar, islohotlar va investitsiya tendensiyalari tahlil qilinadi. Şuningdek, quyidagi sohalardagi imkoniyatlar yoritiladi: energetika va kommunal xöjalik, infratuzilma, transport va logistika, turizm, soğliqni saqlaş, quriliş va köçmas mulk, işlab çiqariş va sanoat, qişloq xöjaligi, telekommunikatsiyalar, raqamli xizmatlar va uy-joy. Naşrda anʼanaviy tarmoqlar va resurs salohiyati bilan bir qatorda Özbekistonning iqtisodiyotni diversifikatsiya qiliş borasidagi saʼy-harakatlari örganilib, investitsiya imkoniyatlarini yanada kengroq tarmoqlarda yaratişga qaratilgan çoralar ham körib çiqiladi.Naşr mahalliy va xorijiy investorlar, davlat boşqaruvi vakillari va biznes yetakçilariga mamlakatning özgarib borayotgan investitsiya muhiti haqida iqtisodiy axborot, maʼlumotlar va tahlillarni taqdim etadi. Unda strategik islohotlarning xususiy sektorni rivojlantirişdagi, raqobatbardoşlikni oşirişdagi hamda Özbekistonning mintaqaviy va global bozorlardagi mavqeini mustahkamlaşdagi roli ham körib çiqiladi. Mamlakatning uzoq muddatli investitsiya muhitini şakllantiruvçi omillarga alohida eʼtibor qaratiladi. Bular siyosatning izçilligi, institutsional işonçlilik, infratuzilmani rivojlantiriş, ekologik barqarorlik, soğliqni saqlaş va taʼlim, şuningdek, islohotlar yöliga qatʼiy sodiqlikdir.Agentlik direktorining birinçi örinbosari Abdulla Abdukadirov hamkorlik Özbekistonning iqtisodiy yutuqlari va investitsiya salohiyatini xalqaro auditoriyaga yetkazişga xizmat qilişini taʼkidladi.“Özbekiston keng kölamli islohotlar dasturini amalga oşirmoqda. U bozor institutlarini mustahkamlaş, xususiy investitsiyalarni rağbatlantiriş va barqaror uzoq muddatli ösişni taʼminlaşga qaratilgan. Oxford Business Group bilan hamkorligimiz mamlakatimizning qadriyatlari, ustuvor yönalişlari, erişgan yutuqlari va yangi imkoniyatlarini butun dunyodagi investorlar va qaror qabul qiluvçilarga taqdim etiş uçun maydon böladi. Uzoq muddatli investitsiyalar uçun mustahkam asos quyidagilardan iborat: Özbekistonning geografik joylaşuvi, nafaqat tabiiy resurslari, balki, eng muhimi, inson resurslari, siyosiy barqarorlik, tarixiy va madaniy merosi, takomillaşib borayotgan infratuzilmasi va iqtisodiyotning tobora diversifikatsiyalaşuvi. Kengayib borayotgan xalqaro hamkorligimiz esa turli mintaqalardagi hamkorlar bilan konstruktiv muloqot uçun qöşimça imkoniyatlar oçmoqda”, – dedi A. Abdukadirov.OBG boşqaruvçi direktori Yana Trek naşr mamlakat iqtisodiyotini özgartirayotgan jarayonlarga mustaqil nuqtai nazarni taqdim etişini qayd etdi.“Özbekistonning islohotlar dasturi qator tarmoqlarda yangi imkoniyatlar yaratmoqda. Bunga infratuzilmani modernizatsiya qiliş, sanoatni rivojlantiriş va raqamli iqtisodiyotni kengaytiriş borasidagi saʼy-harakatlar kömaklaşmoqda. Agentlik bilan hamkorligimiz tufayli The Report: Uzbekistan 2026 öquvçilarga batafsil tahlil taqdim etadi. Unda mamlakat ösişining navbatdagi bosqiçiga taʼsir körsatayotgan davlat siyosatidagi özgarişlar va investitsiya tendensiyalari körib çiqiladi”, – dedi Y. Trek.Memorandum OBGning Özbekistonning davlat va xususiy sektor vakillari bilan olib borayotgan hamkorligining bir qismidir. U mamlakatning iqtisodiy istiqbollari va investitsiya imkoniyatlari böyiça keng qamrovli qöllanma tayyorlaşga kömaklaşadi. Şuningdek, uşbu afzalliklarni aniq hamkorlik loyihalari va özaro manfaatga aylantiriş yöllari xususida muloqot maydonini yaratadi.

Marc-André de Blois

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Inside Uzbekistan's transformation: OBG and ASDR join forces on flagship economic report News Provided By Oxford Business Group November 05, 2026, 09:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, World & Regional



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