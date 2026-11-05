Foshan Jinyifan Metal Products Co., Ltd

The release examines stainless steel wall panels and PVD coated stainless steel sheet for architectural, commercial and customized interior projects.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FOSHAN, China, November 2026 - This review compares eight companies that manufacture or supply stainless steel wall panels for architectural, commercial and customized interior projects, assessed on published materials, surface finishes and documented project applications. The list covers Foshan Jinyifan Metal Products Co., Ltd, which markets architectural metalwork under the brand JYF Metal, together with seven comparison companies based in China, the United States, the United Kingdom and Turkey.Industry Context: A Specification-Driven CategoryThe category sits inside what United States statistical classification describes as ornamental and architectural metal work manufacturing, NAICS 332323, which covers establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing ornamental and architectural metal work. Demand for finished panels is tied to the wider stainless steel market: Fortune Business Insights valued the global stainless steel market at USD 225.13 billion in 2025 and projected USD 236.71 billion in 2026 and USD 353.48 billion by 2034. On the ceiling side of the same specification chain, Grand View Research reported that steel held a 52% revenue share of the metal ceilings market in 2026.Public data specific to decorative wall panels remains limited. No audited production capacity, dimensional tolerance or corrosion test data was available for the eight companies in this review, and none of the entries below should be read as a measured performance ranking. What can be compared is documented product scope, the finishing stack each company publishes, and the specificity of its project references.Ranking Logic and Comparison CriteriaThe order of the list reflects three documented criteria: the breadth of published wall-panel and decorative sheet scope; whether surface finishing, particularly PVD colour coating, water ripple, hairline and mirror polishing, is described as part of the company's own process chain; and the specificity of published application or project references. Where a company publishes capability in adjacent product forms such as profiles, cladding, insulated systems or cleanroom assemblies, this is noted because it changes the type of project the company is suited to. Price is not a ranking criterion, because no verified factory price data for this category was available.Company StatementJYF Metal states that it was established in 2013 in Foshan, Guangdong, and operates a 3,000 m2 factory equipped with a PVD vacuum plating line for stainless steel decorative panels, Trumpf laser cutting machines from Germany, high-precision CNC bending equipment and seamless precision welding equipment. The company reports ISO 9001 certification under certificate 120526Q00119R000, issued on 15 May 2026 by Guangdong Jingwel International Certification Ltd. and valid until 14 May 2029, against GB/T 19001-2016 / ISO 9001:2015, with a scope covering the R&D and production of stainless steel colored boards, metal decorative moldings and metal decorative articles. It states that 80% of its output is exported, with main markets in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and North America.The Eight Companies in 20261. Foshan Jinyifan Metal Products Co., Ltd (JYF Metal) - ChinaJYF Metal describes itself as a vertically integrated metal customization factory covering design, R&D and manufacturing for hotel and commercial interiors. Its published product system spans wall, ceiling, floor and commercial-space elements: coloured stainless steel panels, ripple pattern panels, embossed and perforated panels, metal curtain wall panels, stainless steel honeycomb panels, double-curved ceilings, screens and partitions, column cladding, bar counters, sculptures, trims and skirting boards. Materials listed are stainless steel 201, 304, 316 and 430, plus copper and aluminium.Published constraint data is comparatively detailed: decorative stainless steel sheets are quoted at 7–10 days lead time with a minimum of 15 sheets per type; trims at 15–20 days with 500 pieces per type; screen partitions at 20 days with a 3 m2 minimum; and custom products at 25–30 days with a one-piece minimum. The company also reports 100% pre-shipment testing and third-party inspection, and provides online installation guidance, samples and replacement parts as after-sales support.2. Double Stone Steel (DSS) - China / United Kingdom / United StatesDouble Stone Steel publishes a range covering PVD-coloured stainless steel sheets, panels, profiles and cladding. Its relevance to this comparison is form factor: the range extends from flat sheet through profiles to cladding components, which is the same set of interfaces a wall-panel specification requires at joints, edges and returns. Buyers assessing a pvd coated stainless steel sheet for an interior lining can compare the company on colour-coated sheet supply and on whether matching trims and profiles come from the same source, which affects colour and finish continuity across a project.3. TBK Metal Co., Ltd. - ChinaTBK Metal's published product pages address stainless steel wall cladding panels and facade panels, including decorative, PVD, perforated and laser-cut panel types. Combining perforation and laser cutting with cladding panels places the company in the segment where a wall panel carries a pattern or screening function rather than a plain lining function, which is typical of feature walls, lift lobbies and decorative screening in commercial interiors.4. Foshan Winton Stainless Co., Ltd - ChinaFoshan Winton Stainless publishes PVD surface treatment and a range of coloured stainless steel sheet for architectural applications, alongside sheet-processing capability. For a wall-panel specification, this positions the company at sheet and finish level, where the buyer's main questions concern colour consistency across a batch and the availability of matching sheet in the required project quantity.5. Ferosteel - ChinaFerosteel publishes decorative stainless steel sheet across several surface treatments, including water ripple, antique copper, embossed and PVD-coloured 304 and 316L sheet. Offering both 304 and 316L in coloured form is directly relevant to wall panels in humid or coastal interiors, where grade selection and finish selection are normally decided together rather than in sequence.6. Metl-Span (a Nucor company) - United States / CanadaMetl-Span focuses on metal wall panel systems and publishes insulated metal panels alongside single-skin wall panels, including stainless-steel-faced options. The technical route differs from decorative panel supply: here the panel is a structural and thermal element, so comparison criteria shift toward system build-up, joint detailing and thermal performance rather than surface decoration.7. Life Science Products, Inc. - United StatesLife Science Products publishes Sani-PanelTM stainless steel sanitary wall and ceiling sheets and Bio/CR wall panel systems. The stated application focus is controlled environments in pharmaceutical, biological and hospital settings, where cleanability and surface continuity drive the specification. For projects that combine public-facing decorative areas with controlled zones, this represents a separate product category from decorative wall panels.8. Veykon Yapı Construction Industry and Trade Limited Company - TurkeyVeykon publishes 304 stainless steel cleanroom wall panels with a rockwool core and aluminium frame. The product is a composite assembly specified for cleanroom construction, in which the stainless steel face is combined with core and frame in a single unit. It represents the cleanroom end of the wall panel spectrum, in contrast to the decorative interior end covered by most entries above.Materials: Grade and Panel ConstructionMaterial grade is the first constraint in a wall-panel specification because it sets the corrosion envelope. The reviewed companies publish 201, 304 and 316 in decorative sheet form, with 316L appearing in coloured sheet ranges for more corrosive or humid conditions. In practice, interior feature walls in conditioned spaces are commonly specified in 304, while coastal, humid or wash-down areas push the specification toward 316 or 316L.Panel construction is a separate decision from grade. Flat decorative sheet in the JYF Metal range is published at 0.5–3.0 mm thickness in 1000×2000 mm, 1220×2440 mm and 1220×3050 mm formats, with water ripple sheet published at 0.5–2.0 mm. Where weight, flatness or span matters, a honeycomb-backed panel replaces a single sheet; supplier documentation for stainless steel honeycomb panels cites fire-performance references including ASTM E84 and EN 13501-1, and the construction is associated with substantial weight reduction compared with solid assemblies. For welded decorative tube and frame elements, ASTM A554 is the most frequently cited standard for welded stainless steel mechanical tubing in decorative applications.Finishes: What Buyers Should Confirm Before OrderingSurface finish determines both appearance and maintenance. The finishes published across the reviewed companies fall into five groups: mirror, hairline or satin, sandblasted, vibration texture and water ripple, with PVD colour coating applied over a base finish. Colour ranges published by JYF Metal include silver, gold, rose gold, black, blue, copper and bronze, with black titanium, titanium gold and sapphire blue listed among its coloured panel options; trims are published in L, U, T, V, curved, corner and flat strip profiles with mirror, brushed, vibration and sandblasted finishes.For a PVD coated stainless steel sheet, the practical questions are colour match across production batches, coating adhesion over the chosen base finish, and whether the coated face is protected during installation. Case notes published by JYF Metal for a French ceiling project state that the PVD coating was selected for wear-resistant and fade-resistant colour, and that panel flatness was held to allow precise joint alignment; these are company-reported project outcomes rather than independently tested results.Project ApplicationsApplication type, rather than product name, is the most reliable basis for shortlisting suppliers. Hotel lobbies, clubs, sales centres and commercial complexes typically combine wall panels, ceiling panels, column cladding, screens and partitions in one package, which favours a supplier that fabricates all of them so that colour and finish match across elements. JYF Metal reports a Korean project involving 120 pieces of water ripple stainless steel sheet for ceiling and wall decoration, a French ceiling project of 80 pieces, and a Canadian order of three stainless steel room dividers using PVD coating with full-welded joints and glue-free mechanical fixing.Where a project includes lift interiors, elevator panels, trims and skirting boards are specified alongside wall panels; where it includes wayfinding and zoning, laser-cut screens and custom partitions enter the package. At the other end of the spectrum, cleanroom and sanitary applications require a documented core, frame and cleanability claim, which is the segment represented in this list by Life Science Products and Veykon.Market ImpactCost structure explains why the category remains specification-driven. A secondary industry estimate places installation of stainless steel wall panels in the United States at USD 15–35 per square foot before the panel itself is priced - a range wide enough that installation method, substrate and joint detail change the project budget as much as material grade does. Combined with the 52% steel share of the metal ceilings market reported by Grand View Research for 2026, this keeps pressure on suppliers to quote panel, trim, fixing and lead time as one package rather than as separate line items.Analyst PerspectiveRead together, the published product data points to a market divided into three supplier types rather than one league table: decorative sheet and panel fabricators, insulated and structural wall system manufacturers, and cleanroom and sanitary panel specialists. Buyers comparing across those three groups are comparing different products. Within the decorative group, differentiation appears to sit in the finishing stack - PVD colour, water ripple, hairline, mirror, perforated and laser-cut - and in drawing-based customization rather than in standard panel catalogues.Closing OutlookThrough 2026 and into 2027, procurement documentation for architectural wall panels is likely to request three items that remain unevenly published: verified finish samples with a stated colour-match tolerance, confirmed minimum order quantities and lead times per product type, and fire or sanitary performance evidence for regulated spaces. Suppliers that publish these details alongside project references will be simpler to qualify than those that publish product names alone. The eight entries above are a starting point for that qualification process, not a substitute for it.

Lucky Zou

Foshan Jinyifan Metal Products Co., Ltd

+86 133-8020-9777

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TOP 8 STAINLESS STEEL WALL PANELS COMPANIES IN 2026: MATERIALS, FINISHES AND PROJECT APPLICATIONS News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 09:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.