Kweichow Moutai Becomes Premier Partner Of The Hong Kong Open 2026, Deepening Its Global Presence

HONG KONG, CHINA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In golf, you must hit one good shot after another while waiting for a rare hole-in-one. Moutai demands a parallel patience: perfecting every step of its craft and letting time do its work. From October 22 to 25, 2026, Moutai served as a Premier Partner of the Link Hong Kong Open, staged at Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, where it witnessed outstanding international players in action. One depends on probability, the other on time, yet both point to the same philosophy: bring every part of the process to its highest standard, and then wait for the result to come.

From the Chishui River to the Golf Course

Reframing Moutai's Brand Narrative

For Moutai, waiting is not a metaphor, but part of the craft itself. Its production takes one year and eight months, followed by three years of storage, then blending and stabilization; from the start of production to release takes at least five years. Through years of maturation, its initial sharpness gradually gives way to greater mellowness, richness and complexity. The idea that Moutai“grows more fragrant with age” is more than a simple description; it is the physical trace that time leaves within the spirit.

When Moutai ventures overseas, it brings with it more than a product. It carries a philosophy of time and a set of values steeped in Eastern thought. These values happen to resonate with the spirit of golf: discipline, etiquette, patience and the pursuit of excellence.

Since its inaugural season in 1995, the Asian Tour has been a central stage for professional golf in Asia and an important force in the global professional golf landscape. In April 2025, Kweichow Moutai entered into a strategic partnership with the Asian Tour as its Official Luxury Chinese Baijiu Partner, establishing a presence across three flagship events during the year: International Series Japan presented by Moutai, the Link Hong Kong Open, and the Moutai Singapore Open, for which Moutai served as title sponsor.

In October 2026, Moutai joined the Link Hong Kong Open as a Premier Partner at Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling, once again witnessing outstanding international players in action. The partnership marked another step forward in reshaping Moutai's global brand narrative.

For years, brand narratives around Chinese baijiu in its home market have been closely tied to banquet and dining occasions. Golf offers a distinctly different context for communication. It naturally brings together high-net-worth audiences who value quality living and social affinity. Through its partnership with the Asian Tour, Moutai is reaching this audience. During the Hong Kong Open, golf clinics and spectator engagement activities turned the brand from something simply seen into something that could be experienced and participated in. The sophistication of Moutai's association with golf lies in the new associations the brand gains between each swing:“healthy social interaction” and“elegant living.”

From the Hong Kong Fairways to a Way of Life

A Shared Journey in Step with Time

At the end of October 2025, Moutai made its appearance at the Link Hong Kong Open as an Official Partner. Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin led from start to finish at Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, completing the four rounds in 253 strokes at 27 under par and setting a new tournament record for the lowest 72-hole winning total. After the victory, he said:“This victory did not come easily. Behind every swing is years of repeated practice and refinement.” The spirit of building through persistence before achieving a breakthrough resonates closely with Moutai's philosophy of refining a fine spirit through years of time and craftsmanship.

There is a quiet composure within Hong Kong's sporting culture that resonates deeply with golf. The Hong Kong Jockey Club and the Hong Kong Golf Club jointly launched the Jockey Club Community Golf Programme, supported by a HK$32 million grant from The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, helping golf move from an“elite sport” towards one with broader public participation. The city is working to make golf a way of life that more people can experience for themselves.

This time, as Moutai and the Asian Tour join hands again in Hong Kong, Moutai is moving from a“participant” in the tournament experience to a“companion” to the city's sporting culture.

With the final-round scores in and the leaderboard settled, American golfer John Catlin delivered a composed and impressive performance throughout the tournament, finishing with a total score of 260 (-20) to lift the trophy and take the winner's place on the podium. The champion received a bottle of 53% ABV Feitian Moutai as the tournament prize.



As players wait on home ground for the moment that belongs to them, Moutai follows its own patient rhythm in overseas markets, waiting for the brand to take root. The two journeys, almost unintentionally, echo one another.

From On-Course Experience to Podium Glory

Anchoring Moutai's Place on the Global Stage

Within the tournament grounds, Moutai has created more than a brand showcase; it has built a space for cultural experience. During the Hong Kong event, Moutai set up a signature cocktail tasting area, where creative drinks made with Moutai as the base spirit brought together the full-bodied character of Chinese baijiu and the aesthetics of modern mixology, drawing many guests to stop and sample.

A bottle of Moutai appearing on a golf awards podium is becoming both a symbol of victory and a medium of social connection, transforming the idea of enjoying Moutai on important occasions into a tangible ritual.

The credibility of the Link Hong Kong Open, a tournament regarded as a“gold standard”, further elevates this moment of honour within the global professional golf landscape. The event has been voted The International Series Tournament of the Year by Asian Tour players for the third consecutive year. At a deeper level, golf allows Moutai to communicate more than the baijiu itself; it conveys a lifestyle that resonates with enthusiasts worldwide: precision, discipline, respect for tradition and the courage to challenge.

From the banks of the Chishui River to the fairways of Fanling, from taking products global to taking culture global, Moutai is quietly deepening its international presence - one swing and one raised glass at a time.

Wang Wenqin

Guizhou Moutai Chiew Import And Export Co.,Ltd.

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Kweichow Moutai Becomes Premier Partner of the Hong Kong Open 2026, Deepening Its Global Presence News Provided By Wang Wenqin, Guizhou Moutai Chiew Import And Export Co.,Ltd. November 05, 2026, 09:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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