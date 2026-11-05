BATMAN's SCREEN-MATCHED BATPOD FROM THE DARK KNIGHT FILMS LEADS $13.2M MILLION FILM AUCTION

Propstore's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction Highlights

- Stephen Lane, Founder and CEO of PropstoreLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, will present its Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction from December 4–6, 2026, led out of London with worldwide bidding. The three-day sale brings together over 1,400 lots of original film and television props, costumes, production material and other entertainment memorabilia, with a combined pre-sale estimate of $13.2 million. Day 1 will welcome public in-person bidding at BAFTA, 195 Piccadilly, London, alongside worldwide participation. A part of day 3 will be dedicated to animation art, with 320 lots hitting the auction block. Global bidding is now open, with collectors able to participate via live online, absentee, and telephone.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Leading the auction is Batman's Batpod from The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), estimated at $594,000 - $1,188,000. The vehicle screen-matches to the Joker chase in The Dark Knight through distinctive marks and scratches along its right-hand side. Also offered is Christian Bale's complete Batsuit from Batman Begins (2005), estimated at $165,000 - $330,000.Two defining elements of Indiana Jones' adventuring outfit are also coming to market. A screen-matched stunt fedora and stunt shirt worn by Harrison Ford's primary stunt double, Vic Armstrong, in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), and likely also in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), are being offered to collectors for the first time directly from Armstrong's personal collection, with an estimate of $528,000 - $1,056,000. The fedora was made specifically for The Temple of Doom and screen-matches to the descending spiked-ceiling sequence. Recognized by Guinness World Records as the“most prolific film stuntman,” Armstrong performed some of the original trilogy's most daring action sequences, including the leap from a galloping horse onto a tank in The Last Crusade. Indiana Jones' eight-foot bullwhip from The Temple of Doom carries an estimate of $264,000 - $528,000.From Westeros, Jon Snow's hero Longclaw sword from Game of Thrones (2011–2019), used by Kit Harington throughout all eight seasons, carries an estimate of $66,000 - $132,000. Joining it is Daenerys Targaryen's Drogon dragon egg, estimated at $26,400 - $52,800, one of the three eggs gifted to Emilia Clarke's character before the birth of her dragons.The three-day Live Auction runs from December 4 - 6, 2026, with global online, absentee, and telephone bidding available throughout the three days.Days 1 (December 4), Film & Television: Begins at 3:00 PM GMT / 10:00 AM EST / 7:00 AM PST, with public in-room bidding at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London, as well as global online, absentee and telephone bidding.Days 2 & 3 (December 5–6), Film & Television: Begins each day at 3:00 PM GMT / 10:00 AM EST / 7:00 AM PST, with global online, absentee and telephone bidding.Day 3 (December 6), Animation Art: Begins at 6:00 PM GMT / 1:00 PM EST / 10:00 AM PST, with global online, absentee and telephone bidding.Propstore is also hosting a special public exhibition at The Cumberland Hotel, London, from November 19–22, 2026, where fans and collectors will have the chance to see highlight lots up close, before they go under the hammer. Batman's Batpod will be on display in the hotel's lobby from November 9–29, with private viewings available by appointment. Learn more at:Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available atTop items to be sold at the Propstore auction with pre-sale estimates include:THE DARK KNIGHT (2008) / THE DARK KNIGHT RISES (2012) Batman's (Christian Bale) Screen-Matched Light-Up Hero Batpod. Est. $594,000 - $1,188,000.INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM (1984) / INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE (1989) Indiana Jones' Screen-Matched Stunt Fedora and Stunt Shirt Worn by Vic Armstrong. Est. £400,000 - $528,000 - $1,056,000.INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM (1984) Indiana Jones' (Harrison Ford) Eight-Foot Bullwhip. Est. $264,000 - $528,000.SUPERMAN III (1983) Evil Superman's (Christopher Reeve) Screen- and Photo-Matched Costume on Custom Mannequin. Est. $171,600 - $343,200.BATMAN BEGINS (2005) Batman's (Christian Bale) Complete Batsuit. Est. $165,000 - $330,000.CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1982) Conan's (Arnold Schwarzenegger) Atlantean Sword. Est. $99,000 - $ 198,000.V FOR VENDETTA (2005) V's (Hugo Weaving) Screen-matched Hero Costume and Mask, and Set of 6 Knives. Est. $99,000 - $ 198,000.GAME OF THRONES (TV SERIES, 2011–2019) Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) Hero Longclaw Sword. Est. $66,000 - $132,000.GAME OF THRONES (TV SERIES, 2011–2019) Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) Drogon Dragon Egg. Est. $26,400 - $52,800.WHO'S THAT GIRL (1987) The Deborah Scott Collection: Nikki Finn's (Madonna) Costume with Screen-Matched Skirt Est. $19,800 - $39,600.Stephen Lane, founder and CEO of Propstore, said:“The Batpod is an extraordinary feat of filmmaking and engineering, and a spectacular centerpiece for Propstore's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. Bringing together Indiana Jones' fedora, shirt, and bullwhip in the same catalog is particularly exciting. These pieces define one of cinema's most recognizable characters, and offering all three in a single auction is an extraordinary opportunity for collectors. With the fedora and shirt coming directly from legendary stunt performer Vic Armstrong's personal collection, they also tell the story of the remarkable stunt work behind the adventure. We can't wait to find new homes for these relics with collectors who will treasure their place in film history.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews, please contact:Bethany Willetts |...Images are available at the following link:Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector's passion project into one of the world's foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting, offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artifacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world's leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items sourced directly from the original creators.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artifacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase atSocial Media:Facebook: @PropStoreX: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

Matthew Kovacs

Propstore

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BATMAN'S SCREEN-MATCHED BATPOD FROM THE DARK KNIGHT FILMS LEADS $13.2M MILLION FILM AUCTION News Provided By Propstore November 05, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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