From 'Gun' Bullets To Bullet Trains Assam's Unstoppable Journey Of Progress, Says CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state, which was once shaken by the sound of gunfire and violence, is now dreaming of moving ahead at the speed of a bullet train, symbolising a new era of development, connectivity and opportunities.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said Assam has undergone a remarkable transformation over the years, moving away from a troubled past towards a future driven by progress and development.

“An Assam that once trembled at the sound of gun bullets is today dreaming of moving ahead at the speed of a development bullet train,” CM Sarma said.

Referring to the state's improving connectivity, the Chief Minister recalled the time when travelling from Assam to the national capital used to take between 30 and 36 hours.

“An Assam that once undertook a long journey of 30-36 hours to reach Delhi is today standing at the doorstep of faster connectivity, development and new possibilities,” he said.

CM Sarma stressed that the transformation was not limited to improvements in transportation infrastructure alone, but represented a broader change in the identity and future of the northeastern state.

“This is not merely a change in transportation. It is a transformation of Assam's identity and future,” the Chief Minister said.

Drawing a contrast between the state's violent past and its aspirations for development, Chief Minister Sarma described the journey as one from“gun bullets to bullet trains”.

“From gun bullets to bullet trains -- overcoming a past marked by fear and terror and moving towards a new horizon of progress, this is the unstoppable journey of a new Assam,” he added.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly highlighted improved infrastructure, connectivity and peace as key pillars of the state's transformation, while the government continues to push for greater integration of Assam and the Northeast with the rest of the country.