Suspecting Wife's Affair, Man Hacks 35-Year-Old To Death In Bengal Couple Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) A 35-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with a sharp weapon following a suspected extramarital affair with the accused's wife in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Daspara under the jurisdiction of Hasnabad police station. The deceased was identified as Gopalrishi Das (35). The police have arrested a man, identified as Kashinath Das, and his wife in connection with the murder.

According to local residents, Kashinath suspected that Gopal was having an extramarital relationship with his wife. He had allegedly warned Gopal against continuing the relationship in the past.

Police sources said Gopal visited Kashinath's house on Wednesday when the latter was away. Kashinath reportedly returned home at night and lost his temper after finding Gopal inside. An altercation allegedly broke out between the two, which soon turned violent.

During the confrontation, Kashinath allegedly attacked Gopal with a sharp weapon and repeatedly struck him. Gopal sustained severe injuries and collapsed in a pool of blood. He died on the spot.

On receiving information, officers from Hasnabad police station reached the house, recovered the body and sent it to Taki Rural Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Kashinath, who also sustained injuries during the scuffle, was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment. After receiving preliminary medical attention, he was brought to the police station. His wife was also detained and subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

An officer at Hasnabad police station said both the husband and wife had been arrested and were being questioned to establish the sequence of events and their respective roles in the incident.

A woman living in the neighbourhood claimed that Kashinath had suspected his wife of having an affair with Gopal for some time. She said he had confronted and warned Gopal earlier, but the situation escalated after he found him at his house on Wednesday night.

The incident came to light after neighbours alerted the police. They also informed the police about the alleged relationship between Gopal and Kashinath's wife.

Another neighbour, Babu Gazi, said the condition of the house suggested that Gopal had initially been attacked inside before his body was dragged to the balcony. He claimed that both Kashinath and his wife were sitting inside the house when neighbours noticed the incident.