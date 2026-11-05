'Once A King, Always A King': Wishes Pour In From Cricket Fraternity As Virat Kohli Turns 38

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Birthday wishes poured in for Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli as he turned 38 on Thursday, with former teammates, fellow cricketers, BCCI vice president and IPL franchises joining in to celebrate one of the most influential players of the modern era.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was among the first to extend his wishes to Kohli, highlighting the batting stalwart's passion and hunger for the game.

“Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli! Your passion, hunger and love for the game continue to inspire millions. Have a fantastic year ahead, bro!” Dhawan wrote on X.

Former India batter Suresh Raina also wished Kohli, referring to him as the 'King' while recalling the memorable moments he has given cricket fans over the years.

“Happy Birthday, King Kohli! From breathtaking cover drives to unforgettable run chases, you've given cricket fans countless memories and emotions. Your passion, fighting spirit and hunger to win make you truly special. For me, watching you bat is pure joy. Keep inspiring, keep conquering and keep making India proud! Once a King, Always a King!” Raina posted on X.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who shared the dressing room with Kohli at both international and franchise levels, also extended his greetings.

“Same fire, every single year. 38 never looked this fit. Happy birthday, Virat,” Karthik wrote.

India pacer Mohammed Shami also took to Instagram to wish the batting stalwart, extending wishes for "many, many happy returns of the day."

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla praised Kohli's remarkable achievements and commitment to the sport, saying his contributions had set new benchmarks for aspiring sportspersons.

“Your remarkable achievements, fighting spirit and commitment to the game have set new benchmarks and continue to motivate generations of aspiring sportspersons.

“May you continue to scale greater heights, create many more memorable moments and inspire the nation with your brilliance both on and off the field. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, filled with good health, happiness and continued success,” Shukla wrote on X.

While the BCCI posted a creative poster showcasing Kohli sitting on the chair wearing his Test jersey, with his iconic photos hanging in frames on the wall.

"566 Intl. Matches & Counting, 28601 Intl. Runs & Counting, 86 Intl. Centuries & Counting. Winner of ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2011, ICC Champions Trophy 2013 & 2025, and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Happy Birthday to one of the finest to ever grace the game, Virat Kohli," BCCI wrote on X.

Kohli's IPL franchise RCB also joined the celebrations, describing him as the defining cricketer of the current era and acknowledging the emotions he has brought to fans through his performances.

“Every era produces one player who defines it. For this era of cricket... Virat Kohli is HIM. The numbers will live in the history books, and the world already knows his class. But what we'll hold on to is how he made us feel throughout. Happy birthday, KING KOHLI!” RCB posted on X.

Kohli, who retired from Test and T20I cricket to focus on the 50-over format, remains one of the most prolific batters in international cricket. He is the fastest player to reach 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, 13,000 and 14,000 runs in ODI cricket.

He has scored 15,183 runs in 318 ODIs at an average of 58.84, including 55 centuries and 80 half-centuries, making him the second-highest run-scorer in the format. In T20Is, he accumulated 4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69, with one century and 38 half-centuries.