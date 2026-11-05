Trump Touts Missile-Proof Ballroom With 100-Drone Port
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed the new White House ballroom as an exceptionally secure venue built to host world leaders and major events, pointing to reinforced construction, extensive security measures and planned drone facilities.
His remarks were his first public appearance at the White House since the US midterm election on Tuesday.
“You’ll have tremendous, just a tremendous structure. It’s a structure the likes of which has never been done. The ceilings are over 50 feet high,” Trump said.
“Drone-proof” claims
Trump described the ceilings as “drone-proof, missile-proof, bulletproof,” and said the floor would be especially thick, with the area beneath the structure specially designed to reinforce its security.
“It’s the safest. This is the safest place in Washington,” said Trump, suggesting the venue would offer a secure setting for dinners and high-level diplomatic gatherings.
“When we’re having a dinner, this will be the safest place. So, you can have world leaders. You can have your president sitting here,” he added.
A drone port inside
The president also disclosed plans for a drone port in the building.
“We’re building a drone port. It holds as many drones as you want. It can hold over 100 drones at the maximum size too,” he said.
A landmark for the capital
Trump predicted the finished project would become a prominent addition to the capital’s architectural landscape.
“This building, when it’s completed, will be one of the great buildings in Washington, DC,” he said. “This whole magnificent space will be a very important space in the future life of our country.”
His remarks were his first public appearance at the White House since the US midterm election on Tuesday.
“You’ll have tremendous, just a tremendous structure. It’s a structure the likes of which has never been done. The ceilings are over 50 feet high,” Trump said.
“Drone-proof” claims
Trump described the ceilings as “drone-proof, missile-proof, bulletproof,” and said the floor would be especially thick, with the area beneath the structure specially designed to reinforce its security.
“It’s the safest. This is the safest place in Washington,” said Trump, suggesting the venue would offer a secure setting for dinners and high-level diplomatic gatherings.
“When we’re having a dinner, this will be the safest place. So, you can have world leaders. You can have your president sitting here,” he added.
A drone port inside
The president also disclosed plans for a drone port in the building.
“We’re building a drone port. It holds as many drones as you want. It can hold over 100 drones at the maximum size too,” he said.
A landmark for the capital
Trump predicted the finished project would become a prominent addition to the capital’s architectural landscape.
“This building, when it’s completed, will be one of the great buildings in Washington, DC,” he said. “This whole magnificent space will be a very important space in the future life of our country.”
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