Eisenkot Vows Emergency Government, Closer US Ties After Vote
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot vowed on Wednesday to deepen ties with the US under President Donald Trump and to assemble a new government in the wake of last week’s election, which left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc short of a majority.
Eisenkot, who heads the Yashar party, said in a statement on the US social media company X that work was underway to form a national emergency government as quickly as possible.
“Our democracy remains strong and vibrant. We are working to fulfill the will of the Israeli people by forming a new government as soon as possible - a national emergency government,” he said.
The former military chief promised new leadership that would serve all Israelis and uphold liberal values and equality.
The US partnership
Eisenkot described ties with Washington as a partnership that reaches beyond any single government, anchored in shared democratic values and security interests.
“Under my leadership, we will renew and deepen that partnership, strengthen the bipartisan foundations that have long sustained it,” he said.
He also committed to working with Washington and regional allies on security, economic cooperation and stability across the region.
“I look forward to working closely and constructively with President Trump and his administration, whose friendship and commitment to Israel we deeply value,” he added.
Israel, he said, would remain among Washington’s most dependable strategic partners in the Middle East.
Opposition rallies behind him
The statement followed a Tuesday agreement among opposition leaders to recommend Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog as the person to form the next government, in an effort to head off another election. The deal was struck by Eisenkot, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Yair Lapid, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Lieberman and Democrats leader Yair Golan.
The group also agreed to open coalition talks and work toward a national emergency government.
The numbers
Results from Israel’s Oct. 27 election gave Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, eight short of the 61 needed for a majority. Opposition parties won 48 seats and Arab parties took 19, which could give Netanyahu’s opponents enough support to back Eisenkot for prime minister.
Divisions persist, however, over building a coalition that would rely on Arab lawmakers.
Under Israel’s parliamentary system, the president consults the parties in parliament before tasking a lawmaker with forming a government. The newly elected Knesset is set to convene Nov. 10.
Eisenkot, who heads the Yashar party, said in a statement on the US social media company X that work was underway to form a national emergency government as quickly as possible.
“Our democracy remains strong and vibrant. We are working to fulfill the will of the Israeli people by forming a new government as soon as possible - a national emergency government,” he said.
The former military chief promised new leadership that would serve all Israelis and uphold liberal values and equality.
The US partnership
Eisenkot described ties with Washington as a partnership that reaches beyond any single government, anchored in shared democratic values and security interests.
“Under my leadership, we will renew and deepen that partnership, strengthen the bipartisan foundations that have long sustained it,” he said.
He also committed to working with Washington and regional allies on security, economic cooperation and stability across the region.
“I look forward to working closely and constructively with President Trump and his administration, whose friendship and commitment to Israel we deeply value,” he added.
Israel, he said, would remain among Washington’s most dependable strategic partners in the Middle East.
Opposition rallies behind him
The statement followed a Tuesday agreement among opposition leaders to recommend Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog as the person to form the next government, in an effort to head off another election. The deal was struck by Eisenkot, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Yair Lapid, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Lieberman and Democrats leader Yair Golan.
The group also agreed to open coalition talks and work toward a national emergency government.
The numbers
Results from Israel’s Oct. 27 election gave Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, eight short of the 61 needed for a majority. Opposition parties won 48 seats and Arab parties took 19, which could give Netanyahu’s opponents enough support to back Eisenkot for prime minister.
Divisions persist, however, over building a coalition that would rely on Arab lawmakers.
Under Israel’s parliamentary system, the president consults the parties in parliament before tasking a lawmaker with forming a government. The newly elected Knesset is set to convene Nov. 10.
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