Apple (AAPL) Q4 2026 Earnings

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



Overview: Apple delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 earnings, beating forecasts for revenue and earnings per share. Despite the positive headline figures, its initial share price reaction was muted as investors focused on holiday-quarter guidance and potential margin pressure. With AAPL pulling back from its record high near $350, the key question is whether the stock can defend support around $338.

Earnings Highlights

Quarterly revenue reached approximately $114.5 billion versus $113.5 billion expected, rising about 12% year on year. Earnings per share came in at $2.10 against $2.00 expected, up approximately 14% year on year.



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Mac revenue was the standout, exceeding estimates by roughly $1.1 billion. iPhone performance was also encouraging because the quarter captured only the first nine days of iPhone 18 Pro sales. Weaker iPad sales, however, highlighted uneven momentum across the portfolio.

Technical Analysis: Can AAPL Hold $338?

Apple has maintained an upward trajectory since June, forming higher lows along an ascending trend line. After approaching its record high near $350, the stock pulled back to test that trend line near $338. A sustained hold would keep the broader uptrend intact and potentially support a retest of $350.

A decisive break below $338 would shift attention to $328.89, followed by the 200-period simple moving average near $322 and further support at $311.67.



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Market Outlook: What Traders Should Watch Next

The next directional move may depend more on management’s forward guidance than on the reported earnings. The December holiday quarter will reflect a fuller contribution from the latest iPhone lineup, including the iPhone Duo, which launched on 23 October after the quarter ended.

Rising memory-chip costs linked to AI-driven demand may pressure gross margins. Management commentary on pricing, product demand and cost control therefore remains important.

Bullish scenario. Strong holiday guidance, resilient iPhone demand and reassuring margin commentary could help AAPL defend $338 and retest the $350 high.

Bearish scenario. Disappointing guidance or concerns over higher component costs could weaken sentiment and bring $328.89 and $322 into focus.

The Bottom Line

App’e’s earnings beat reinforces the resilience of its core business, particularly iPhone and Mac. Nevertheless, the subdued initial reaction suggests investors are looking beyond the headline numbers. For traders, $338 remains the pivotal level: holding it could favour a renewed advance towards $350, while a breakdown risks a deeper correction.

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