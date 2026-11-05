At the Ramayana premiere, Sheena Chohan praises Nitesh Tiwari’s reimagining of Sita and the powerful portrayal of its female characters.
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) From Sita to Parvati to Avail: Sheena Chohan celebrates the rise of spiritual cinema after witnessing the grand premiere of Ramayana.
Sheena Chohan attended the exclusive premiere of Ramayana, which brought together several prominent names from the film industry, including Alia Bhatt and Rakulpreet. The actress expressed a deep sense of pride witnessing Indian storytelling, our history and our timeless truths reaching audiences across the world. Sheena Chohan speaks about Nitesh Tiwa’i’s vision coming to life on screen and the powerful portrayal of the ’pic’s female characters.
Check out the Ramayana Premiere video now
What stood out to you most about the portrayal of Sita in this Ramayana?
“b>“We have grown up seeing Sita as the embodiment of sacrifice, strength and devotion. What I find particularly exciting about Nites’ Tiwari’s Ramayana is his reimagining of Sita as a warrior princess, bringing out her courage, power and agency. It is a refreshing and empowering dimension to a character who has inspired ge”erations.”
What was your experience of witnessing Ramayana on such a grand cinematic canvas?
“My introduction to Indian storytelling began with the Ramayana, so watching this timeless epic being brought to life on such a magnificent scale was truly special. I was particularly inspired by’Nitesh Tiwari’s vision and the way he has approached a story, specially reimagining its female characters, that holds such a deep place in our culture. It is wonderful to see our mythology being presented with such cin”matic ambition.”
Do you think Indian cinema is witnessing a renewed interest in spiritual and mythological storytell“ng?
“Absolutely! I feel audiences today are increasingly drawn towards stories that offer something deeper than entertainment. There is a growing appreciation for cinema that connects people with their roots, faith and cultural identity. What makes this phase even more exciting is that these stories are also bringing powerful female characters to the forefront. From Sita in Ramayana to Parvati in Hanuman Ansh and Mahasakthi in Mookuthi Amman 2, we are seeing women portrayed with incredible courage, conviction and”spiritual strength.”
Having been part of a spiritually rooted film yourself, what excites you most about this growi“g wave?
“I think the most beautiful aspect is that these stories are finding audiences across generations. Whether it is mythology, devotional cinema or stories inspired by our spiritual heritage, people are connecting with the emotions and values they represent. Having portrayed Avali in Sant Tukaram, a spiritual devotional film set for theatrical release, I have experienced that connection. It is encouraging to see more filmmakers exploring this space with”such passion and scale.”
Q: What would you like to say about Ramayana and the team behind this ambi”ious endeavour?
”I believe Ramayan is more than just a film. It is a representation of our culture, our heritage and our civilisation, and an endeavour to raise the bar of Indian cinema while taking our stories to the world.
I wholeheartedly extend my purest and most positive wishes to the entire team for this divine attempt. Let us all unite and come forward to support an endeavour that carries our stories, our culture and our glory to generations across the world.” Jai Shri Ram!
Having portrayed a range of characters, from Avali in Sant Tukaram to Lilith, a she-devil in an upcoming biopic, Sheena continues to explore roles that challenge and inspire her. Known for bringing emotional depth and intensity to her performances, she looks forward to taking on more layered, powerful and meaningful characters.
For Sheena, witnessing Ramayana is a reminder of the enduring power of Indian stories and unforgettable characters to inspire, uplift and touch hearts across generations.
HINDI ARTIC E
Sheena Chohan attended the exclusive premiere of Ramayana, which brought together several prominent names from the film industry, including Alia Bhatt and Rakulpreet. The actress expressed a deep sense of pride witnessing Indian storytelling, our history and our timeless truths reaching audiences across the world. Sheena Chohan speaks about Nitesh Tiwa’i’s vision coming to life on screen and the powerful portrayal of the ’pic’s female characters.
Check out the Ramayana Premiere video now
What stood out to you most about the portrayal of Sita in this Ramayana?
“b>“We have grown up seeing Sita as the embodiment of sacrifice, strength and devotion. What I find particularly exciting about Nites’ Tiwari’s Ramayana is his reimagining of Sita as a warrior princess, bringing out her courage, power and agency. It is a refreshing and empowering dimension to a character who has inspired ge”erations.”
What was your experience of witnessing Ramayana on such a grand cinematic canvas?
“My introduction to Indian storytelling began with the Ramayana, so watching this timeless epic being brought to life on such a magnificent scale was truly special. I was particularly inspired by’Nitesh Tiwari’s vision and the way he has approached a story, specially reimagining its female characters, that holds such a deep place in our culture. It is wonderful to see our mythology being presented with such cin”matic ambition.”
Do you think Indian cinema is witnessing a renewed interest in spiritual and mythological storytell“ng?
“Absolutely! I feel audiences today are increasingly drawn towards stories that offer something deeper than entertainment. There is a growing appreciation for cinema that connects people with their roots, faith and cultural identity. What makes this phase even more exciting is that these stories are also bringing powerful female characters to the forefront. From Sita in Ramayana to Parvati in Hanuman Ansh and Mahasakthi in Mookuthi Amman 2, we are seeing women portrayed with incredible courage, conviction and”spiritual strength.”
Having been part of a spiritually rooted film yourself, what excites you most about this growi“g wave?
“I think the most beautiful aspect is that these stories are finding audiences across generations. Whether it is mythology, devotional cinema or stories inspired by our spiritual heritage, people are connecting with the emotions and values they represent. Having portrayed Avali in Sant Tukaram, a spiritual devotional film set for theatrical release, I have experienced that connection. It is encouraging to see more filmmakers exploring this space with”such passion and scale.”
Q: What would you like to say about Ramayana and the team behind this ambi”ious endeavour?
”I believe Ramayan is more than just a film. It is a representation of our culture, our heritage and our civilisation, and an endeavour to raise the bar of Indian cinema while taking our stories to the world.
I wholeheartedly extend my purest and most positive wishes to the entire team for this divine attempt. Let us all unite and come forward to support an endeavour that carries our stories, our culture and our glory to generations across the world.” Jai Shri Ram!
Having portrayed a range of characters, from Avali in Sant Tukaram to Lilith, a she-devil in an upcoming biopic, Sheena continues to explore roles that challenge and inspire her. Known for bringing emotional depth and intensity to her performances, she looks forward to taking on more layered, powerful and meaningful characters.
For Sheena, witnessing Ramayana is a reminder of the enduring power of Indian stories and unforgettable characters to inspire, uplift and touch hearts across generations.
HINDI ARTIC E
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