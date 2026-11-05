From International Scientific Exchange to In-House Development: Highlights from the 5th Science Week at the Center for Diagnostics and Telemedicine
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) How can a scientific idea be transformed into a technology that meaningfully improves medical practice? This question brought together participants of the 5th Annual Strategic Session, Science Week, hosted by the Center for Diagnostics and Telemedicine of the Moscow Healthcare Department. The program focused on medical artificial intelligence (AI), innovative diagnostic approaches, international research collaboration, and the development of the Center's scientific team.
A core focus of the Center is the development of technologies that support physicians in interpreting medical images and making diagnostic decisions. During Science Week, researchers presented AI-powered developments for analyzing X-rays and computed tomography (CT) scans, as well as solutions for monitoring the quality and performance of these algorithms. . Particular attention was paid to evaluating the reliability of such systems and tracking their performance within real-world clinical workflows.
Scientific innovation extends beyond software solutions Participants also presented research on ultrasound phantoms, specialized materials that mimic biological tissue. These models enable the testing of diagnostic technologies and the development of practical clinical skills in a controlled environment. Discussions also covered advanced approaches to medical image processing, including augmented reality, as well as digital tools designed to support healthcare professionals.
International scientific exchange was a key component of the program. Experts from India, China, Vietnam, Iran, Brazil, and Chile shared their research and practical experience in medical imaging, teleradiology, and biomedical technologies. These discussions highlighted how international cooperation facilitates the comparison of scientific approaches and helps identify opportunities for joint projects. In addition, Russian universities and scientific organizations presented initiatives that integrate medical practice, engineering solutions, and information technology.
"It is important to us that research does not remain a collection of isolated projects, but instead becomes part of a systematic effort to advance medical technologies," noted Olga Omelyanskaya, Chief Innovation Officer at the Center for Diagnostics and Telemedicine. "Science Week' allows us to see how various research areas complement one another, discuss the future potential of our developments, and define the tasks the team will tackle next. It is equally important to foster an environment for professional exchange, both within the Center and with colleagues from across Russia and abroad."
Advancing medical technology requires not only scientific discovery, but also an understanding of how innovation can be integrated into the daily operations of the healthcare system. Participants discussed the use of artificial intelligence to automate non-clinical processes, from patient communication to human-resources tasks. A key topic was accountability for AI-driven decisions, as well as the conditions under which such tools assist professionals rather than complicating their workflows.
Another objective of the Scientific work is to create an environment where new ideas can be tested and developed. During an internal conference, Center staff presented their own research and technological projects. The final part of the session focused on the work of departments, scientific priorities, and cross-team collaboration. The program also addressed specialist training, standardization, and quality control.
Science Week brought together research initiatives, professional dialogue, and discussions of practical challenges in healthcare. For the Center, it provided an opportunity not only to present ongoing projects, but also to align them with broader priorities in medical technology development, strengthen ties with the scientific community, and define directions for future work.
A core focus of the Center is the development of technologies that support physicians in interpreting medical images and making diagnostic decisions. During Science Week, researchers presented AI-powered developments for analyzing X-rays and computed tomography (CT) scans, as well as solutions for monitoring the quality and performance of these algorithms. . Particular attention was paid to evaluating the reliability of such systems and tracking their performance within real-world clinical workflows.
Scientific innovation extends beyond software solutions Participants also presented research on ultrasound phantoms, specialized materials that mimic biological tissue. These models enable the testing of diagnostic technologies and the development of practical clinical skills in a controlled environment. Discussions also covered advanced approaches to medical image processing, including augmented reality, as well as digital tools designed to support healthcare professionals.
International scientific exchange was a key component of the program. Experts from India, China, Vietnam, Iran, Brazil, and Chile shared their research and practical experience in medical imaging, teleradiology, and biomedical technologies. These discussions highlighted how international cooperation facilitates the comparison of scientific approaches and helps identify opportunities for joint projects. In addition, Russian universities and scientific organizations presented initiatives that integrate medical practice, engineering solutions, and information technology.
"It is important to us that research does not remain a collection of isolated projects, but instead becomes part of a systematic effort to advance medical technologies," noted Olga Omelyanskaya, Chief Innovation Officer at the Center for Diagnostics and Telemedicine. "Science Week' allows us to see how various research areas complement one another, discuss the future potential of our developments, and define the tasks the team will tackle next. It is equally important to foster an environment for professional exchange, both within the Center and with colleagues from across Russia and abroad."
Advancing medical technology requires not only scientific discovery, but also an understanding of how innovation can be integrated into the daily operations of the healthcare system. Participants discussed the use of artificial intelligence to automate non-clinical processes, from patient communication to human-resources tasks. A key topic was accountability for AI-driven decisions, as well as the conditions under which such tools assist professionals rather than complicating their workflows.
Another objective of the Scientific work is to create an environment where new ideas can be tested and developed. During an internal conference, Center staff presented their own research and technological projects. The final part of the session focused on the work of departments, scientific priorities, and cross-team collaboration. The program also addressed specialist training, standardization, and quality control.
Science Week brought together research initiatives, professional dialogue, and discussions of practical challenges in healthcare. For the Center, it provided an opportunity not only to present ongoing projects, but also to align them with broader priorities in medical technology development, strengthen ties with the scientific community, and define directions for future work.
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