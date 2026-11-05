Go Spiritual Calls for a Crackers-Free Diwali, Warns Fireworks Endanger Human Lives, Animals and the Environment
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Mumbai: Go Spiritual, the spiritual and social awareness organisation founded by award-winning writer, director and producer Sonu Tyagi, has called for a crackers-free Diwali, urging people across India to celebrate the festival of lights without firecrackers. Through its
Go Spiritual believes that Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil and hope over despair. The organisation has emphasised that bursting firecrackers is neither essential to celebrating Diwali nor a measure of religious devotion. Instead, families should embrace traditional diyas, prayers, decorations, togetherness, charitable activities and kindness towards all living beings.
Sonu Tyagi, Founder of Go Spiritual and Approach Entertainment, strongly questioned the practice of bursting firecrackers despite their potentially dangerous consequences for children, senior citizens, patients, animals and the environment.
“Diwali is a festival of light, happiness, love and spirituality. Why do we need firecrackers to celebrate it? How can a few moments of entertainment justify breathing difficulties, injuries, suffering or even the loss of human life? What if someone dies because of firecrackers? Can any celebration be more important than a human life? I firmly believe this is an unnecessary and harmful practice, and I do not support it,” said Tyagi.
Highlighting the spiritual significance of Diwali, Tyagi added“ “Lord Ram represents Dharma, compassion, sacrifice and righteousness. I do not believe that bursting firecrackers pleases Lord Ram or any God. If our celebrations harm innocent people, frighten animals and damage nature, we must question what kind of devotion we are practising. True spirituality means protecting life, not endangering”it.”
Go Spiritual highlighted that firecrackers release particulate matter and other pollutants that worsen air quality and can aggravate respiratory illnesses, including asthma. Loud explosions can cause distress, hearing-related problems and anxiety, while fireworks-related accidents may result in burns, eye injuries and other serious consequences. Children, elderly people and individuals with existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable.
The organisation also expressed concern about the suffering experienced by animals and birds during Diwali. Dogs, cats, cattle, birds and other creatures can experience extreme fear and stress from sudden explosions. Frightened animals may run away, become disoriented or suffer injuries while attempting to escape. Go Spiritual believes that compassion and non-violence must extend beyond human beings to every living creature.
Environmental protection remains another important focus of the campaign. Firecrackers contribute to air and noise pollution, generate waste and release substances that can affect the surrounding environment. Go Spiritual has appealed to citizens to consider the collective consequences of fireworks, particularly in urban areas already struggling with deteriorating air quality.
Tyagi also rejected the argument that harmful practices associated with other religious celebrations can justify bursting firecrackers during Diwal“. “Animal slaughter during other festivals cannot justify firecrackers on Diwali. One wrong cannot justify another. Compassion should be universal, and every religion must encourage respect f”r life,” he said.
As part of its awareness campaign, Go Spiritual is encouraging families to celebrate Diwali by lighting traditional diyas, decorating homes, sharing sweets, helping underprivileged people, supporting food donation initiatives and spending meaningful time with loved ones. The organisation has also urged parents and educational institutions to educate children about the consequences of fireworks and encourage environmentally responsible celebrations.
“A truly happy Diwali is one in which nobody suffers because of our celebrations. Let us light diyas instead of crackers, spread happiness instead of smoke, and share love instead of creating fear. If our choices can protect even one human life or spare an animal unnecessary suffering, that is a far more meaningful celebratio”,” Tyagi concluded.
Through its““Say No to Cr”ckers” campaign, Go Spiritual seeks to reinforce the message that religious celebrations should reflect compassion, non-violence, environmental responsibility and respect for every living being.
Go Spiritual is a spiritual and social awareness organisation founded by Sonu Tyagi. It works across spirituality, mental health and wellness, philanthropy, vegetarianism, animal welfare, Ayurveda, organic living, spiritual tourism, media and social causes. Through its awareness campaigns, digital initiatives and Go Spiritual News Magazine & App, the organisation promotes compassionate living, spiritual values and social responsibility.
Sonu Tyagi is an award-winning writer, director, producer and Founder of Approach Entertainment Group and Go Spiritual. With over 25 years of experience in entertainment, advertising, media and communications, he has worked across film production, celebrity management, public relations and entertainment marketing. A recipient of the Yuva Ratn Award and“the “Top Most Leaders in Men”al Health” honour, he actively advocates spirituality, compassion, mental wellbeing, vegetarianism, animal welfare and philanthropy.
Approach Entertainment is an award-winning entertainment, film production and celebrity management company founded by Sonu Tyagi. Its services include celebrity and artist management, film production, advertising and corporate films, film marketing, branded entertainment, events and live concerts. Approach Entertainment Group also includes Approach Communications, specialising in PR, digital and integrated communications, and Approach Bollywood, a Bollywood and entertainment news platform.
Sonu Tyagi, Founder of Go Spiritual and Approach Entertainment, strongly questioned the practice of bursting firecrackers despite their potentially dangerous consequences for children, senior citizens, patients, animals and the environment.
“Diwali is a festival of light, happiness, love and spirituality. Why do we need firecrackers to celebrate it? How can a few moments of entertainment justify breathing difficulties, injuries, suffering or even the loss of human life? What if someone dies because of firecrackers? Can any celebration be more important than a human life? I firmly believe this is an unnecessary and harmful practice, and I do not support it,” said Tyagi.
Highlighting the spiritual significance of Diwali, Tyagi added“ “Lord Ram represents Dharma, compassion, sacrifice and righteousness. I do not believe that bursting firecrackers pleases Lord Ram or any God. If our celebrations harm innocent people, frighten animals and damage nature, we must question what kind of devotion we are practising. True spirituality means protecting life, not endangering”it.”
Go Spiritual highlighted that firecrackers release particulate matter and other pollutants that worsen air quality and can aggravate respiratory illnesses, including asthma. Loud explosions can cause distress, hearing-related problems and anxiety, while fireworks-related accidents may result in burns, eye injuries and other serious consequences. Children, elderly people and individuals with existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable.
The organisation also expressed concern about the suffering experienced by animals and birds during Diwali. Dogs, cats, cattle, birds and other creatures can experience extreme fear and stress from sudden explosions. Frightened animals may run away, become disoriented or suffer injuries while attempting to escape. Go Spiritual believes that compassion and non-violence must extend beyond human beings to every living creature.
Environmental protection remains another important focus of the campaign. Firecrackers contribute to air and noise pollution, generate waste and release substances that can affect the surrounding environment. Go Spiritual has appealed to citizens to consider the collective consequences of fireworks, particularly in urban areas already struggling with deteriorating air quality.
Tyagi also rejected the argument that harmful practices associated with other religious celebrations can justify bursting firecrackers during Diwal“. “Animal slaughter during other festivals cannot justify firecrackers on Diwali. One wrong cannot justify another. Compassion should be universal, and every religion must encourage respect f”r life,” he said.
As part of its awareness campaign, Go Spiritual is encouraging families to celebrate Diwali by lighting traditional diyas, decorating homes, sharing sweets, helping underprivileged people, supporting food donation initiatives and spending meaningful time with loved ones. The organisation has also urged parents and educational institutions to educate children about the consequences of fireworks and encourage environmentally responsible celebrations.
“A truly happy Diwali is one in which nobody suffers because of our celebrations. Let us light diyas instead of crackers, spread happiness instead of smoke, and share love instead of creating fear. If our choices can protect even one human life or spare an animal unnecessary suffering, that is a far more meaningful celebratio”,” Tyagi concluded.
Through its““Say No to Cr”ckers” campaign, Go Spiritual seeks to reinforce the message that religious celebrations should reflect compassion, non-violence, environmental responsibility and respect for every living being.
Go Spiritual is a spiritual and social awareness organisation founded by Sonu Tyagi. It works across spirituality, mental health and wellness, philanthropy, vegetarianism, animal welfare, Ayurveda, organic living, spiritual tourism, media and social causes. Through its awareness campaigns, digital initiatives and Go Spiritual News Magazine & App, the organisation promotes compassionate living, spiritual values and social responsibility.
Sonu Tyagi is an award-winning writer, director, producer and Founder of Approach Entertainment Group and Go Spiritual. With over 25 years of experience in entertainment, advertising, media and communications, he has worked across film production, celebrity management, public relations and entertainment marketing. A recipient of the Yuva Ratn Award and“the “Top Most Leaders in Men”al Health” honour, he actively advocates spirituality, compassion, mental wellbeing, vegetarianism, animal welfare and philanthropy.
Approach Entertainment is an award-winning entertainment, film production and celebrity management company founded by Sonu Tyagi. Its services include celebrity and artist management, film production, advertising and corporate films, film marketing, branded entertainment, events and live concerts. Approach Entertainment Group also includes Approach Communications, specialising in PR, digital and integrated communications, and Approach Bollywood, a Bollywood and entertainment news platform.
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