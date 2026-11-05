Tampa Citibank Site Attack: Suspect, 1 Victim Dead, 367 Deputies
(MENAFN) A suspect and one other person are dead after an active threat at a Citibank site in Tampa, Florida, authorities said Wednesday.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) confirmed on US social media platform X that the suspect was deceased, along with one confirmed victim.
“We are currently clearing the building and will provide updates as they are available,” the office said.
A later update said 367 deputies had converged on the Sabal Center scene, working with specialized units “to secure the area, clear the scene and ensure the safety of everyone involved.”
“Our deputies continue to work diligently to maintain public safety,” the office added.
Authorities said more information would be released as it becomes available.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) confirmed on US social media platform X that the suspect was deceased, along with one confirmed victim.
“We are currently clearing the building and will provide updates as they are available,” the office said.
A later update said 367 deputies had converged on the Sabal Center scene, working with specialized units “to secure the area, clear the scene and ensure the safety of everyone involved.”
“Our deputies continue to work diligently to maintain public safety,” the office added.
Authorities said more information would be released as it becomes available.
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