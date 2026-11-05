Tencent Launches Hy4 AI With Built-In Cyberattack, Bio Safeguards
(MENAFN) Tencent unveiled a new artificial intelligence model, Hy4, on Wednesday, equipped with protections designed to curb its potential use in cyberattacks and harmful biological research.
The Shenzhen-based company, best known as the developer of the widely used messaging app WeChat, said Hy4 was trained on cybersecurity data centered on defensive work, such as finding and patching software vulnerabilities. Material tied to offensive exploitation was left out.
Internal research teams at Tencent carried out security assessments and found no significant concerns about the model’s capacity to assist in cyberattacks across the areas tested, the company said.
On biology, Tencent said Hy4 showed strong knowledge of the subject but weaker abilities in designing open-ended experiments than some of the most advanced AI models.
Beyond its safety measures, Hy4 can analyze images, interpret complex charts, write computer code and carry out tasks through software interfaces, according to Tencent.
The model is already accessible through several of the company’s cloud and workplace applications. Tencent plans to publish its underlying model weights and technical documentation in the coming days.
Hy4 is the newest entry in Tencent’s expanding AI lineup, following a preview version released in August. The company said the new model delivers better performance in financial analysis, scientific research and software development.
The Shenzhen-based company, best known as the developer of the widely used messaging app WeChat, said Hy4 was trained on cybersecurity data centered on defensive work, such as finding and patching software vulnerabilities. Material tied to offensive exploitation was left out.
Internal research teams at Tencent carried out security assessments and found no significant concerns about the model’s capacity to assist in cyberattacks across the areas tested, the company said.
On biology, Tencent said Hy4 showed strong knowledge of the subject but weaker abilities in designing open-ended experiments than some of the most advanced AI models.
Beyond its safety measures, Hy4 can analyze images, interpret complex charts, write computer code and carry out tasks through software interfaces, according to Tencent.
The model is already accessible through several of the company’s cloud and workplace applications. Tencent plans to publish its underlying model weights and technical documentation in the coming days.
Hy4 is the newest entry in Tencent’s expanding AI lineup, following a preview version released in August. The company said the new model delivers better performance in financial analysis, scientific research and software development.
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