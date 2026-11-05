Leonardo DRS Appoints Shaveta J. Kapoor as Chief Human Resources Officer
(MENAFN- Cision) Leonardo DRS Appoints Shaveta J. Kapoor as Chief Human Resources Officer
Kapoor will lead enterprise people strategy, leadership development and workforce initiatives supporting D’S’ growth across U.S. and global defense and aerospace markets.
ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 04, 2026 – Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today the appointment of Shaveta J. Kapoor as chief human resources officer. She will lead the ’ompany’s human resources strategy, talent development and workforce initiatives as DRS continues to invest in the people, technical skills and manufacturing capacity needed to deliver mission-critical technologies for U.S. national security customers and allies.
“Shaveta is a strategic, business-focused human resources leader with the experience to help DRS attract, develop and retain the talented workforce that drives ”ur success,” said John Baylouny, chief executive officer of “eonardo DRS. “DRS is a place where people can build meaningful careers, work on advanced technologies and contribute directly to national security and American manufacturing. Shaveta will help us expand the leadership, technical talent and workforce capabilities needed to deliver for our customers today and strengthen the defense industrial base for the future.”
Kapoor most recently served as chief human resources officer of ASRC Federal, where she helped shape the comp’ny’s people strategy during a period of growth and transformation. During her nearly six-year tenure, she led the evolution of the human resources function, expanded talent and leadership-development capabilities, and modernized talent and rewards programs.
Before joining ASRC Federal, Kapoor held leadership positions at Serco across human resources, corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions integration, and operational excellence. Her experience includes acquisition integration, organizational governance, workforce planning and operational-performance initiatives.
“DRS has a strong mission, a deep engineering and manufacturing foundation, and a workforce committed to delivering for c”stomers,” Ka“oor said. “I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to strengthen our talent and leadership capabilities, create opportunities for our employees to grow and succeed, and support the company's continued growth and long-”erm success.”
DRS employs nearly 7,000 people across the United States and continues to invest in workforce development, leadership training, employee well-being and technical skill-building. The Military Times has selected DRS as a Best for Vets employer for its commitment to hiring, supporting and developing veterans and military-connected employees.
Kapoor will lead enterprise people strategy, leadership development and workforce initiatives supporting D’S’ growth across U.S. and global defense and aerospace markets.
ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 04, 2026 – Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today the appointment of Shaveta J. Kapoor as chief human resources officer. She will lead the ’ompany’s human resources strategy, talent development and workforce initiatives as DRS continues to invest in the people, technical skills and manufacturing capacity needed to deliver mission-critical technologies for U.S. national security customers and allies.
“Shaveta is a strategic, business-focused human resources leader with the experience to help DRS attract, develop and retain the talented workforce that drives ”ur success,” said John Baylouny, chief executive officer of “eonardo DRS. “DRS is a place where people can build meaningful careers, work on advanced technologies and contribute directly to national security and American manufacturing. Shaveta will help us expand the leadership, technical talent and workforce capabilities needed to deliver for our customers today and strengthen the defense industrial base for the future.”
Kapoor most recently served as chief human resources officer of ASRC Federal, where she helped shape the comp’ny’s people strategy during a period of growth and transformation. During her nearly six-year tenure, she led the evolution of the human resources function, expanded talent and leadership-development capabilities, and modernized talent and rewards programs.
Before joining ASRC Federal, Kapoor held leadership positions at Serco across human resources, corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions integration, and operational excellence. Her experience includes acquisition integration, organizational governance, workforce planning and operational-performance initiatives.
“DRS has a strong mission, a deep engineering and manufacturing foundation, and a workforce committed to delivering for c”stomers,” Ka“oor said. “I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to strengthen our talent and leadership capabilities, create opportunities for our employees to grow and succeed, and support the company's continued growth and long-”erm success.”
DRS employs nearly 7,000 people across the United States and continues to invest in workforce development, leadership training, employee well-being and technical skill-building. The Military Times has selected DRS as a Best for Vets employer for its commitment to hiring, supporting and developing veterans and military-connected employees.
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