BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus Expands MBA Learning Options as 41% of UAE Job Skills Set to Change by 2030
(MENAFN- pulse360me) Dubai, UAE: With nearly 41% of workers' core skills in the UAE expected to change by 2030, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus is strengthening its focus on future-ready management education through recently introduced daytime MBA classes, complementing its existing evening options and offering greater flexibility for students and working professionals.
The development comes as artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital transformation reshape business operations and employment requirements across industries. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, 41% of core job skills in the UAE are expected to change by 2030, compared with the global average of 39%, highlighting the growing need for professionals who combine traditional business knowledge with technological and analytical capabilities.
Responding to these changing requirements, the Department of Management Studies at BITS Pilani Dubai Campus offers daytime and evening learning options for its MBA and MBA in Business Analytics programmes, catering to fresh graduates seeking full-time campus experiences as well as working professionals balancing education with career commitments.
Prof. Souri Banerjee, Director, BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, said: "The skills required to succeed in business are changing faster than ever before. While technology and AI are transforming industries, the need for sound judgement, leadership and critical thinking remains equally important. Our focus is on making management education more accessible, relevant and closely connected to the realities of today's workplace. By offering flexible learning pathways and strengthening industry engagement, we aim to prepare graduates who can confidently navigate change and contribute to the UAE's knowledge-driven economy."
The two-year MBA programme combines core management disciplines such as finance, marketing, human resources, operations and strategic management with exposure to information systems and analytics. The MBA in Business Analytics places greater emphasis on data-driven decision-making, business intelligence, statistical modelling and analytical problem-solving.
Beyond the classroom, practical industry experience remains a defining feature of the programmes. MBA students complete three semesters of academic coursework followed by a semester-long Practice School internship or dissertation, allowing them to apply their learning to real business challenges.
Prof. Sartaj Rasool Rather, Head of the Department of Management Studies, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, said: "Employers increasingly look for graduates who can connect business fundamentals with data, technology and practical problem-solving. We believe management education must go beyond textbooks and examinations. Through case studies, simulations, live projects, industry-led lectures and internships, we give students opportunities to experience how businesses operate, make decisions and respond to challenges. The introduction of daytime MBA classes also allows students to choose a learning schedule that better suits their career aspirations."
At the undergraduate level, the four-year BBA (Honours) programme integrates business fundamentals with technology-based learning, including exposure to programming, Python, design thinking and digital enterprises. Students can also pursue interdisciplinary minors in areas such as data science, computing, fintech, entrepreneurship and public policy.
Industry engagement extends across programmes through guest lectures, projects and internships. BBA (Honours) students undertake two Practice School internships totalling approximately seven-and-a-half months, while regular interaction with industry professionals helps students connect academic concepts with workplace expectations.
The department is also strengthening its research community and will host the International Conference on Management Innovation and Business Transformation on 14–15 January 2027, bringing academics, researchers and industry professionals together to explore emerging business challenges.
Through flexible learning options, technology-integrated curricula and practical industry exposure, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus continues to prepare management graduates for the changing demands of the UAE's business landscape.
For more information:
The development comes as artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital transformation reshape business operations and employment requirements across industries. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, 41% of core job skills in the UAE are expected to change by 2030, compared with the global average of 39%, highlighting the growing need for professionals who combine traditional business knowledge with technological and analytical capabilities.
Responding to these changing requirements, the Department of Management Studies at BITS Pilani Dubai Campus offers daytime and evening learning options for its MBA and MBA in Business Analytics programmes, catering to fresh graduates seeking full-time campus experiences as well as working professionals balancing education with career commitments.
Prof. Souri Banerjee, Director, BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, said: "The skills required to succeed in business are changing faster than ever before. While technology and AI are transforming industries, the need for sound judgement, leadership and critical thinking remains equally important. Our focus is on making management education more accessible, relevant and closely connected to the realities of today's workplace. By offering flexible learning pathways and strengthening industry engagement, we aim to prepare graduates who can confidently navigate change and contribute to the UAE's knowledge-driven economy."
The two-year MBA programme combines core management disciplines such as finance, marketing, human resources, operations and strategic management with exposure to information systems and analytics. The MBA in Business Analytics places greater emphasis on data-driven decision-making, business intelligence, statistical modelling and analytical problem-solving.
Beyond the classroom, practical industry experience remains a defining feature of the programmes. MBA students complete three semesters of academic coursework followed by a semester-long Practice School internship or dissertation, allowing them to apply their learning to real business challenges.
Prof. Sartaj Rasool Rather, Head of the Department of Management Studies, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, said: "Employers increasingly look for graduates who can connect business fundamentals with data, technology and practical problem-solving. We believe management education must go beyond textbooks and examinations. Through case studies, simulations, live projects, industry-led lectures and internships, we give students opportunities to experience how businesses operate, make decisions and respond to challenges. The introduction of daytime MBA classes also allows students to choose a learning schedule that better suits their career aspirations."
At the undergraduate level, the four-year BBA (Honours) programme integrates business fundamentals with technology-based learning, including exposure to programming, Python, design thinking and digital enterprises. Students can also pursue interdisciplinary minors in areas such as data science, computing, fintech, entrepreneurship and public policy.
Industry engagement extends across programmes through guest lectures, projects and internships. BBA (Honours) students undertake two Practice School internships totalling approximately seven-and-a-half months, while regular interaction with industry professionals helps students connect academic concepts with workplace expectations.
The department is also strengthening its research community and will host the International Conference on Management Innovation and Business Transformation on 14–15 January 2027, bringing academics, researchers and industry professionals together to explore emerging business challenges.
Through flexible learning options, technology-integrated curricula and practical industry exposure, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus continues to prepare management graduates for the changing demands of the UAE's business landscape.
For more information:
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