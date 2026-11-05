Seenthis Studio MCP Takes Video Ads From Prompt To Live With Everyday AI Tools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SeenThis Studio MCP connects Claude, ChatGPT and other AI tools to SeenThis Studio, letting agencies and brands build, version, approve and deliver video ads for the open web and social platforms from a single brief

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeenThis, the video advertising partner, today announced the early access launch of SeenThis Studio MCP. Teams share a brief with the AI tool they already use, and it builds editable video ads in SeenThis Studio, ready for approval and delivery across the open web and social platforms.

Building video ads across multiple digital channels, and especially for the open web, requires specialist expertise, from creative adaptation and tracking setup to ad server and DSP configurations. The MCP puts that expertise directly into the hands of the teams who own the brief.

The AI tools teams already work with hold their brand guidelines, data and ways of working, which is why SeenThis chose to connect SeenThis Studio to them. The AI tool brings the knowledge of the brand, and SeenThis Studio brings the video expertise.

The AI tool builds and animates video ads in every required format, using supplied copy and brand styling. It creates versions for different markets, languages and offers, connects product feeds and shares previews for client sign-off. Early tests show production time reduced by more than 90%, meaning complex video ads that would take most of a working day to build can now be ready in under an hour.

“Frontier AI models now work the way a motion designer does, in real creative tools: they storyboard, set keyframes, time the type to the voice and cut to the beat. So why should ad video work any differently?” said Mark Pasternak, Chief Product and Technology Officer at SeenThis.“Your AI tool knows your brand. Our engine knows how an ad has to work. The more SeenThis Studio can do, the more your AI tool can do.”

Behind every build is the expertise of SeenThis's technical producers, who turn what they know about how video ads perform into the templates and guidance the AI tool follows, and who support teams with complex builds.

The MCP signs in with each user's SeenThis Studio account. Teams then push the approved ads directly from the SeenThis Studio interface to DV360 and to social platforms like Meta and TikTok.

“AI is changing how every agency works, and video advertising is next. SeenThis has always built the technology behind the ad, from creation to delivery, and SeenThis Studio MCP puts that technology to work for the AI tools agencies already rely on. It means more brands can run great video across the open web, faster and at scale,” said Jesper Benon, CEO of SeenThis.

Availability

SeenThis Studio MCP is available now in early access to a limited group of agencies and brands. It works with AI tools supporting MCP (Model Context Protocol), the open standard for connecting AI tools to other software. Request access here.

About SeenThis

SeenThis is the video advertising partner for the open web, capturing more attention and exceptional results with cost-effective video. Since 2017, SeenThis has served billions of streams for 5,000+ brands across 50+ countries. SeenThis Studio, its creative platform, lets agencies and brands build and deliver video ads themselves. .

Media contact:

Emilie Ekengren

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at