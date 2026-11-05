Fenerbahce Stun Liverpool 3-2, End 18-Year UCL Win Drought
(MENAFN) Fenerbahce staged two comebacks to topple Liverpool 3-2 on Wednesday, ending a Champions League victory drought of more than 18 years before a roaring home crowd.
Liverpool struck first in the 25th minute through Trey Nyoni. Mason Greenwood answered four minutes later, leaving the sides locked at 1-1 at the break.
Alexander Isak pushed Liverpool back in front in the 69th minute, but the lead lasted only four minutes. Archie Brown drew Fenerbahce level at 2-2, and Vedat Muric delivered the decisive blow in the 79th minute, sealing the win for the Turkish side at Istanbul’s Chobani Stadium.
The victory is Fenerbahce’s first in the competition since April 2, 2008, when they beat Chelsea in the quarterfinals.
The result lifts Fenerbahce to five points from four league-phase matches. For Liverpool, it is the first time this season they have dropped points.
Fenerbahce still have work to do defensively, however. They have not kept a clean sheet in any of their six Champions League matches this season, a tally that includes two playoff fixtures.
Liverpool struck first in the 25th minute through Trey Nyoni. Mason Greenwood answered four minutes later, leaving the sides locked at 1-1 at the break.
Alexander Isak pushed Liverpool back in front in the 69th minute, but the lead lasted only four minutes. Archie Brown drew Fenerbahce level at 2-2, and Vedat Muric delivered the decisive blow in the 79th minute, sealing the win for the Turkish side at Istanbul’s Chobani Stadium.
The victory is Fenerbahce’s first in the competition since April 2, 2008, when they beat Chelsea in the quarterfinals.
The result lifts Fenerbahce to five points from four league-phase matches. For Liverpool, it is the first time this season they have dropped points.
Fenerbahce still have work to do defensively, however. They have not kept a clean sheet in any of their six Champions League matches this season, a tally that includes two playoff fixtures.
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