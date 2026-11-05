MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Swedish tech company Enigio was named the winner of World's Best Electronic Trade Documentation Provider at Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards 2026

- Petter Nylander, CEO, Enigio STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enigio was named winner of World's Best Electronic Trade Documentation Provider at the Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards 2026.For Enigio, the recognition is particularly meaningful. The company has taken a distinct approach to digitalising original trade documents, focused on enabling businesses and financial institutions to transition from paper to digital while working within existing processes and systems."To be the first company recognised in a new category dedicated specifically to electronic trade documentation means a great deal to us," said Petter Nylander, CEO at Enigio. "We've always believed digital trade should be open, not dependent on everyone joining the same platform or ecosystem, and we've built Enigio around that belief. So it means a lot to us to see electronic trade documentation recognised as a category in its own right. The whole team feels very proud."The recognition follows Enigio's win last year at the GTR Leaders in Trade Awards 2025, marking another significant industry accolade for the company and its work in digital trade.Most digital trade solutions depend on all of the parties involved joining the same platform or network. With Enigio's approach, using its patented trace:original technology, only the document creator needs to be a customer. The complete digital original, including all of its embedded data, can then be sent to anyone. For this reason, Enigio is positioned as the open network for digital trade.

Solveig Rundquist

Enigio

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Enigio named winner of World's Best Electronic Trade Documentation Provider at Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards 2026 News Provided By Enigio November 05, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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