Printful Publishes Print On Demand Guide Covering The Four-Step Process And Six Printing Methods

Print on Demand Guide Covering the Four-Step Process and Printing Methods

The guide weighs four advantages against four drawbacks of the model and compares printing methods by fabric, print detail and order size

- Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at PrintfulCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Printful, a leading global print-on-demand and fulfillment company, has released a guide that explains what print on demand is, how the business model works and how sellers can choose a production partner. The guide is written for artists, ecommerce entrepreneurs and small business owners who want to build an online store around their own designs without printing equipment, storage costs or a large upfront investment.How the Print-on-Demand Model WorksAccording to the guide, print on demand is a business model in which a provider manufactures a product only after a customer places an order and then ships it to that customer under the seller's brand. Sellers choose a provider, design products from its catalog and connect an online store. When a customer orders, the order goes automatically to the provider, which prints, packs and ships the item. The seller keeps the difference between the retail price and the production cost.The guide lists four advantages of the model: no upfront investment, a quick launch, creative freedom and low risk. It also names four drawbacks, which are slightly lower profit margins, slower delivery, less control over packaging and a limited product range. According to the guide, the global POD market is projected to grow to $57.49B by 2033.Printing Methods and Product ChoicesThe guide walks through six on-demand printing methods: screen printing, direct-to-garment (DTG), direct-to-film (DTF), sublimation, all-over print and embroidery. It notes that DTG sprays water-based ink directly onto fabric and works well on 100% cotton or high-cotton blends, while sublimation suits polyester or polymer-coated surfaces. Screen printing is best for bulk orders and simple, bold designs and is not the most cost-effective choice for small-batch or one-off work.A comparison table in the guide covers five of the methods by best use, fabric compatibility, print detail and the order size at which each is most cost-effective. For embroidery, the guide notes that bulk orders of 25 or more items qualify for discounts and a waived digitization fee. It also lists custom t-shirts, custom hoodies, eco-friendly products, custom stationery and drinkware as top product picks for a new store.Choosing a Print-on-Demand ProviderTo choose a provider, the guide points sellers to three factors: facility locations, fulfillment times and product quality. It advises looking for multiple locations worldwide to reduce shipping costs and ordering samples before committing. Sellers weighing their options can start with Printful's competitor comparison."Print on demand lets anyone test a product idea without printing equipment, storage costs or a big upfront investment, and choosing the right partner is what turns that idea into a lasting business," said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printful.Printful notes that all of its products undergo a three-step quality check before shipping and that its Catalog includes 520+ products across apparel, accessories and home goods. The Design Maker is free, and the Support Team is available 24/7 via live chat and email. Readers who want a closer look at other providers can review the Printful vs Printify page or the Gelato vs Printify guide.About PrintfulPrintful is a global ecommerce platform and on-demand production partner that helps entrepreneurs and businesses create and sell custom products online. Through in-house production, fulfillment services, ecommerce integrations, and design tools, Printful enables brands to launch and grow without holding inventory.

Maria Kennedy

Printful

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Printful Publishes Print on Demand Guide Covering the Four-Step Process and Six Printing Methods News Provided By Printful Latvia AS November 05, 2026, 09:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Technology, World & Regional



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