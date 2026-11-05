Introducing NFEC's Caribbean Chapter - Opportunities To Advance Financial Education

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators CouncilDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) is launching its Caribbean chapter to support financial educators, strengthen local programmes, and connect organisations committed to helping individuals and families build greater financial security.Founded in 2006, NFEC is an IACET-accredited provider and Certified B Corporation supporting financial education initiatives across all 50 U.S. states and eight international regions, with Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI) graduates in more than 60 countries.Our Caribbean chapter is initially focused on the Bahamas, Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and Belize. The initiative will provide more local support, professional development opportunities, and ways for educators and community organisations to collaborate on quality financial education.How We're Supporting Financial Education Across the Caribbean- Professional Development: Our Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI) programme helps educators strengthen their teaching skills and prepare learners to make informed financial decisions.- Standards & Assessment: NFEC establishes professional standards for financial educators and offers resources to evaluate teaching practices, financial behaviours, and learner outcomes.- Advocacy: We're promoting financial education as a core academic subject so every student has the opportunity to graduate capable of earning and managing money.- Local Partnerships: We're connecting educators, financial institutions, schools, employers, charities and community leaders to support sustainable financial education programmes.Get Involved in Your CommunityWhether you're currently delivering financial education or want to help expand access to it, our Caribbean chapter offers several opportunities to participate.You can strengthen your instructional skills through professional development, join our Caribbean Advisory Board, share curriculum resources, develop community partnerships, or support advocacy efforts.“Building financial security begins with making quality financial education accessible through institutions and organisations that communities already know and trust,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council.“Our Caribbean chapter will bring educators, schools, employers and community organisations together to expand learning opportunities and strengthen the delivery of financial education across the region.”Explore the NFEC Caribbean ChapterWe look forward to working with professionals and organisations who are passionate about helping Caribbean communities improve financial wellbeing and build stronger financial futures.

Claudia Martins

National Financial Educators Council

+1 702-620-3059

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Introducing NFEC's Caribbean Chapter - Opportunities to Advance Financial Education News Provided By National Financial Educators Council November 05, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Insurance Industry, International Organizations



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