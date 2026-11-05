From next-generation ingredients to advanced processing systems, Gulfood Manufacturing 2026 spotlights advanced technologies in food manufacturing on day two
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, November 04, 2026:
Laser-powered bottle manufacturing, aluminium-free packaging, high-speed processing systems and next-generation ingredients took centre stage on day two of Gulfood Manufacturing 2026, highlighting technologies that are helping manufacturers boost production efficiency, optimise resources and meet evolving industry demands. Running until November 5 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the 12th edition is being held under the theme ‘Powering Food Security Through Manufacturing Innovation’.
The exhibition comes at a pivotal time for the UAE as it strengthens national food security and accelerates growth in its food and beverage (F&B) sector. The UAE aims to increase the sector's contribution to GDP from AED 30 billion to AED 40 billion by 2028, supported by initiatives including the Food Innovation Accelerator, Made in UAE #WHYLOCAL, the EmpowerSME Program and the Food Investment Gateway.
Manufacturing innovation in action
Across the exhibition floor, technologies are addressing key industry priorities, including production speed, operational efficiency, packaging sustainability, food quality and cost optimisation.
Among the highlights, Sidel is showcasing its EvoBLOW Laser, described as the world's first industrialised laser-powered heating system for PET bottle blowing. Designed to improve bottle consistency, reduce start-up time and enhance performance when processing recycled PET, the technology also enables lighter, stronger bottles.
Dan Olivier, Vice-President of Equipment Sales for the Middle East and Africa at Sidel, said: “Producers across the region want to use less material, work with more recycled PET and keep their lines running smoothly. EvoBLOW Laser gives them far greater control over how each preform is heated, which means consistent bottles from the very first one and a line that's up and running faster. We are looking forward to talking visitors through it at Gulfood Manufacturing and exploring what it could mean for their operations.”
For investors, manufacturers and industry decision-makers, the exhibition provides direct access to leading global technology and ingredient suppliers, including Krones, SIG, GEA, Thompson Meat Machinery, Heat and Control, IFFCO Group and Symrise. From high-capacity processing and bottling systems to advanced packaging, energy-efficient refrigeration and next-generation ingredients, visitors can assess solutions, meet the companies behind them and explore opportunities around capital investment, operational efficiency, cost optimisation and expanding production capabilities.
Johan Sequeira, International Procurement Specialist, Aspira Global, said: “Gulfood Manufacturing provides a perfect platform for us to connect with industry suppliers, explore new technologies and identify opportunities for our CAPEX projects. As a food investment company, we prioritise access to the latest technologies, ease of doing business and competitive commercial terms when evaluating investments. The exhibition also allows us to reconnect with existing partners, discover new suppliers, including raw material providers, and explore cost-effective solutions to strengthen our production capabilities.”
Industry Excellence Awards recognise manufacturing achievements
Recognising achievements across food safety, ingredients, packaging, processing, AI and smart manufacturing, and renewable energy, the 2026 Industry Excellence Awards honoured winners across 11 categories:
•AI & Smart Manufacturing Innovation: Givaudan Suisse SA
•Best Food Safety Innovation: GEA Middle East FZE
•Best Packaging Innovation: ULMA Packaging Middle East LLC
•Best Processing Innovation: Aasted ApS & Tanis
•Factory of the Future Award: PROMAR PPH Sp. z o.o
•Functional Ingredient of the Year: Protean Ingredients DMCC
•Multisensory Experience Innovation Award: Fanar Al Khaleej Trading
•Non-functional Ingredient of the Year: Chr Hansen Middle East & Africa FZ-LLC (Novonesis)
•Renewable energy: Hot Pack Packaging Industries L.L.C
•Sustainable / Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative of the Year: Tetra Pak Export
•UAE Industrial Award: SIG Combibloc fzco
Chirag Mehrotra, Director Sustainability Customer Business Partner, Tetra Pak, said: “We are honoured to receive the Sustainable/Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative of the Year award at Gulfood Manufacturing 2026. For Tetra Pak, sustainability is about turning ambition into measurable action, from reducing emissions to improving resource efficiency across our operations. This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and reinforces our commitment to building a more sustainable and resilient food system.”
Industry dialogue connects food security with investment and industrial growth
Beyond the exhibition floor, the FoodTech Summit brought together senior industry, government and retail leaders from organisations including Mondelēz International, dsm-firmenich, Hunter Foods, Perfetti Van Melle, Kerry, Austrade, Talabat, Choithrams, Sharjah Coop, ITC and Ferrero Group to examine the commercial and strategic priorities shaping the food industry. Discussions explored food security, investment, intelligent manufacturing, changing consumer preferences, private-label growth, packaging trends, ingredient innovation and supply chain reliability.
A key session, ‘Partnership in practice: Turning UAE health regulations into food innovation,’ led by Dr. Nouf Al Ali, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, examined how regulatory frameworks can support food innovation. Other discussions addressed production costs, flavour science and the role of strategic partnerships in delivering industry and social impact.
Alix de Zelicourt, General Manager, Talabat Mart, said: “Food sovereignty and nutrition security are critical priorities for the UAE and the wider Gulf region, requiring collective efforts and actionable solutions. Gulfood Manufacturing has evolved into a powerful platform that brings together stakeholders across farming, production, trade and consumption, transforming ideas into meaningful action. Gulfood is a platform capable of influencing food transformation not just regionally, but globally. Its ability to connect diverse stakeholders, foster innovation and support emerging businesses makes it an important catalyst for the industry’s future.”
Four co-located exhibitions, wider business opportunities
Alongside Gulfood Manufacturing, three co-located exhibitions are extending the event's reach across hospitality, confectionery and snacks, and private-label products, with product launches and commercial partnerships adding to the business activity across the wider platform.
At GulfHost, Dubai-based specialty coffee equipment supplier Brewing Gadgets launched Champions Coffee, an integrated coffee solution for hotels, offices, restaurants, coffee shops and event operators. The range includes espresso blends and single-origin coffees, supported by equipment, staff training and ongoing technical assistance.
At ISM Middle East, Italian exhibitor CRISPO S.R.L. is showcasing Liquid-Core ‘Burst’ Chocolate Pearls, featuring real espresso, botanical and spirit liquids encased in thin dark chocolate shells. The product targets premium gifting, duty-free and hospitality applications. Latvian exhibitor Smartfoody SIA is presenting Ultra-Crispy Upcycled Grain Chips, made from spent grains. Delivering more than 12 grams of plant protein per serving, the chips combine an extra-crunchy texture with minimal oil, responding to demand for health-conscious snacking options.
Private Label Middle East (PLME) is connecting retailers, buyers and suppliers across private-label sourcing and supply chains. During the exhibition, Nuitree Food Industries LLC signed a distribution agreement with FMCG distributor M.H. Enterprises LLC to introduce its Seven Seeds plant-based milk to the UAE retail and HoReCa sectors, leveraging M.H. Enterprises' established distribution network.
Together, the four exhibitions provide a connected business platform spanning food manufacturing, ingredients, packaging, hospitality, confectionery and private-label supply chains, creating opportunities for businesses to discover solutions, meet suppliers and develop commercial partnerships.
Laser-powered bottle manufacturing, aluminium-free packaging, high-speed processing systems and next-generation ingredients took centre stage on day two of Gulfood Manufacturing 2026, highlighting technologies that are helping manufacturers boost production efficiency, optimise resources and meet evolving industry demands. Running until November 5 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the 12th edition is being held under the theme ‘Powering Food Security Through Manufacturing Innovation’.
The exhibition comes at a pivotal time for the UAE as it strengthens national food security and accelerates growth in its food and beverage (F&B) sector. The UAE aims to increase the sector's contribution to GDP from AED 30 billion to AED 40 billion by 2028, supported by initiatives including the Food Innovation Accelerator, Made in UAE #WHYLOCAL, the EmpowerSME Program and the Food Investment Gateway.
Manufacturing innovation in action
Across the exhibition floor, technologies are addressing key industry priorities, including production speed, operational efficiency, packaging sustainability, food quality and cost optimisation.
Among the highlights, Sidel is showcasing its EvoBLOW Laser, described as the world's first industrialised laser-powered heating system for PET bottle blowing. Designed to improve bottle consistency, reduce start-up time and enhance performance when processing recycled PET, the technology also enables lighter, stronger bottles.
Dan Olivier, Vice-President of Equipment Sales for the Middle East and Africa at Sidel, said: “Producers across the region want to use less material, work with more recycled PET and keep their lines running smoothly. EvoBLOW Laser gives them far greater control over how each preform is heated, which means consistent bottles from the very first one and a line that's up and running faster. We are looking forward to talking visitors through it at Gulfood Manufacturing and exploring what it could mean for their operations.”
For investors, manufacturers and industry decision-makers, the exhibition provides direct access to leading global technology and ingredient suppliers, including Krones, SIG, GEA, Thompson Meat Machinery, Heat and Control, IFFCO Group and Symrise. From high-capacity processing and bottling systems to advanced packaging, energy-efficient refrigeration and next-generation ingredients, visitors can assess solutions, meet the companies behind them and explore opportunities around capital investment, operational efficiency, cost optimisation and expanding production capabilities.
Johan Sequeira, International Procurement Specialist, Aspira Global, said: “Gulfood Manufacturing provides a perfect platform for us to connect with industry suppliers, explore new technologies and identify opportunities for our CAPEX projects. As a food investment company, we prioritise access to the latest technologies, ease of doing business and competitive commercial terms when evaluating investments. The exhibition also allows us to reconnect with existing partners, discover new suppliers, including raw material providers, and explore cost-effective solutions to strengthen our production capabilities.”
Industry Excellence Awards recognise manufacturing achievements
Recognising achievements across food safety, ingredients, packaging, processing, AI and smart manufacturing, and renewable energy, the 2026 Industry Excellence Awards honoured winners across 11 categories:
•AI & Smart Manufacturing Innovation: Givaudan Suisse SA
•Best Food Safety Innovation: GEA Middle East FZE
•Best Packaging Innovation: ULMA Packaging Middle East LLC
•Best Processing Innovation: Aasted ApS & Tanis
•Factory of the Future Award: PROMAR PPH Sp. z o.o
•Functional Ingredient of the Year: Protean Ingredients DMCC
•Multisensory Experience Innovation Award: Fanar Al Khaleej Trading
•Non-functional Ingredient of the Year: Chr Hansen Middle East & Africa FZ-LLC (Novonesis)
•Renewable energy: Hot Pack Packaging Industries L.L.C
•Sustainable / Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative of the Year: Tetra Pak Export
•UAE Industrial Award: SIG Combibloc fzco
Chirag Mehrotra, Director Sustainability Customer Business Partner, Tetra Pak, said: “We are honoured to receive the Sustainable/Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative of the Year award at Gulfood Manufacturing 2026. For Tetra Pak, sustainability is about turning ambition into measurable action, from reducing emissions to improving resource efficiency across our operations. This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and reinforces our commitment to building a more sustainable and resilient food system.”
Industry dialogue connects food security with investment and industrial growth
Beyond the exhibition floor, the FoodTech Summit brought together senior industry, government and retail leaders from organisations including Mondelēz International, dsm-firmenich, Hunter Foods, Perfetti Van Melle, Kerry, Austrade, Talabat, Choithrams, Sharjah Coop, ITC and Ferrero Group to examine the commercial and strategic priorities shaping the food industry. Discussions explored food security, investment, intelligent manufacturing, changing consumer preferences, private-label growth, packaging trends, ingredient innovation and supply chain reliability.
A key session, ‘Partnership in practice: Turning UAE health regulations into food innovation,’ led by Dr. Nouf Al Ali, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, examined how regulatory frameworks can support food innovation. Other discussions addressed production costs, flavour science and the role of strategic partnerships in delivering industry and social impact.
Alix de Zelicourt, General Manager, Talabat Mart, said: “Food sovereignty and nutrition security are critical priorities for the UAE and the wider Gulf region, requiring collective efforts and actionable solutions. Gulfood Manufacturing has evolved into a powerful platform that brings together stakeholders across farming, production, trade and consumption, transforming ideas into meaningful action. Gulfood is a platform capable of influencing food transformation not just regionally, but globally. Its ability to connect diverse stakeholders, foster innovation and support emerging businesses makes it an important catalyst for the industry’s future.”
Four co-located exhibitions, wider business opportunities
Alongside Gulfood Manufacturing, three co-located exhibitions are extending the event's reach across hospitality, confectionery and snacks, and private-label products, with product launches and commercial partnerships adding to the business activity across the wider platform.
At GulfHost, Dubai-based specialty coffee equipment supplier Brewing Gadgets launched Champions Coffee, an integrated coffee solution for hotels, offices, restaurants, coffee shops and event operators. The range includes espresso blends and single-origin coffees, supported by equipment, staff training and ongoing technical assistance.
At ISM Middle East, Italian exhibitor CRISPO S.R.L. is showcasing Liquid-Core ‘Burst’ Chocolate Pearls, featuring real espresso, botanical and spirit liquids encased in thin dark chocolate shells. The product targets premium gifting, duty-free and hospitality applications. Latvian exhibitor Smartfoody SIA is presenting Ultra-Crispy Upcycled Grain Chips, made from spent grains. Delivering more than 12 grams of plant protein per serving, the chips combine an extra-crunchy texture with minimal oil, responding to demand for health-conscious snacking options.
Private Label Middle East (PLME) is connecting retailers, buyers and suppliers across private-label sourcing and supply chains. During the exhibition, Nuitree Food Industries LLC signed a distribution agreement with FMCG distributor M.H. Enterprises LLC to introduce its Seven Seeds plant-based milk to the UAE retail and HoReCa sectors, leveraging M.H. Enterprises' established distribution network.
Together, the four exhibitions provide a connected business platform spanning food manufacturing, ingredients, packaging, hospitality, confectionery and private-label supply chains, creating opportunities for businesses to discover solutions, meet suppliers and develop commercial partnerships.
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