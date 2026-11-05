K'taka CM Thanks PM Modi For Rajyotsava Wishes Seeks Drought Relief, Decision On Demands Of Sugarcane Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 5 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Kannada Rajyotsava greetings and acknowledged the Union government's investments in national highways, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and railway infrastructure, while seeking expedited approval of pending irrigation projects, immediate release of drought relief funds and a favourable decision on demands of sugarcane farmers.

In a 6-page letter dated November 4, responding to the Prime Minister's October 31 communication, CM Shivakumar welcomed Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Karnataka for the inauguration of Namma Metro's Pink Line in Bengaluru and extended his greetings on behalf of the people of the state.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the letter you wrote on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava. I am particularly pleased that you have acknowledged Karnataka's contribution to technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. We appreciate the Union government's investments in national highways, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and railway infrastructure. These initiatives have strengthened connectivity and created new opportunities for our people,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also reiterated his request for an appointment with the Prime Minister for an all-party delegation from Karnataka to discuss the drought situation and the demands of sugarcane farmers.

He sought PM Modi's intervention for the early release of drought assistance and a favourable decision on farmers' demands, including revision of the Minimum Selling Price (MSP) of sugar, restoration of the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) base recovery to 9.5 per cent and revision of cane-based ethanol prices.

He pointed out that the sugarcane crushing season had already been delayed and farmers were awaiting assurances from the Centre.

Seeking a special financial package for Bengaluru, CM Shivakumar said the city's growing population and economic activity had placed enormous pressure on its roads, public transport and civic infrastructure. He urged the Centre to provide greater financial support for the city's infrastructure projects.

He also sought the Centre's assistance in securing defence land at appropriate prices to address traffic congestion. The state government, he said, was in regular communication with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs regarding increased funding, housing targets and alternative financing for public infrastructure projects.

Shivakumar further urged the Prime Minister to expedite clearances and approvals for pending irrigation projects, including Mekedatu, Kalasa-Banduri, Upper Bhadra, Upper Krishna and Yettinahole.

Describing Mekedatu as crucial to meeting the drinking water requirements of southern Karnataka, he said the project would help store surplus water while ensuring that Tamil Nadu receives its rightful share. He also sought the Centre's support for proposals submitted under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and the Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP).

On drinking water infrastructure, the Chief Minister said Karnataka had achieved 90.61 lakh functional household tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, covering 89.52 per cent of rural households as of September 2026. He sought the immediate release of pending funds and higher allocations for rural development and drinking water projects, particularly in water-stressed and quality-affected areas.

Highlighting the drought situation, Shivakumar said 226 of the state's 240 taluks had been declared drought-affected following a scientific assessment. Karnataka had received 551 mm of rainfall against the normal 852 mm during the 2026 southwest monsoon, recording a deficit of 35 per cent, the second-lowest rainfall in 70 years since 1956.

He further stated that 237 taluks had experienced three or more consecutive weeks of dry spells and nearly 11.97 lakh hectares remained unsown against the targeted area. The state had released Rs 2,500 per farmer from its own resources and submitted a memorandum seeking interim relief from the Centre.

The Chief Minister also sought the Centre's partnership in establishing an AI university in Bengaluru, which he described as potentially the first of its kind in India and possibly the world. He reiterated Karnataka's demand for an AIIMS in Raichur to strengthen healthcare and medical education in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Concluding his letter, Shivakumar said Karnataka was not seeking special privileges but its rightful share, fair treatment and support from the Union government. He stressed that cooperation between the Centre and the state was essential to fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

In his October 31 letter, Modi had congratulated the people of Karnataka on Kannada Rajyotsava and highlighted the state's cultural, historical and spiritual heritage, besides its contributions to technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and nation-building.

The Prime Minister had also referred to central infrastructure initiatives, including the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, expansion of Bengaluru Metro, railway modernisation, Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2 and the HAL Helicopter Factory in Tumakuru. He had called for greater Centre-state cooperation in water conservation, drought management, cleanliness and sustainable urban development.