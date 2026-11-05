Atlee: 'Ramayana' Is Indian Cinema Standing Tall On The Global Stage!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) Showering praise on producer Namit Malhotra's just released magnum opus 'Ramayana', popular Tamil film director Atlee has said that the film was Indian cinema standing tall on the global stage.

Taking to his social media timelines to share a statement in which he had penned his thoughts on the film, the director said that Ramayana was not just a film but an experience.

"What a vision! What an execution! What an extraordinary cinematic experience! Ramayana is Indian cinema standing tall on the global stage!

So grand in its vision, yet beautifully rooted in our culture and emotions. I truly believe Ramayana will be a timeless cinematic experience cherished for generations. A film I want to watch with my son and daughter,

celebrate with my family, and preserve in my personal library forever!," he wrote.

The Tamil film director, who has delivered several blockbusters himself, further went onto praise the cast of the film for their impressive performances.

He said, "Absolutely loved the performances of Ranbir bro, Yash bro,

Sai Pallavi, Rakul, Kajal, Shobana ma'am, and the entire cast! Special love to A.R. Rahman sir and Hans Zimmer sir for their musical magic, and huge applause to DNEG and the entire technical team for the spectacular visuals!"

Atlee went on to add, "Namit Malhotra sir, what an extraordinary vision! A Nitesh Tiwari sir, immense respect! Your hard work, humility, and incredible execution have brought tremendous pride to Indian cinema. Way to go, sir! Special appreciation to Mr. Sridhar Raghavan for the beautifully adapted screenplay."

He concluded the note, saying, "This is what Indian cinema is capable of! Our stories, our culture, our emotions - presented to the world on a magnificent scale! Ramayana is an Indian film and the world is going to celebrate it! Truly loved every bit of it. A cinematic experience that will stay in my heart forever. Can't wait for PART TWO!"