Tragic: 26-Year-Old Brazilian Woman Dies After Falling From 7Th-Floor Hotel Window CCTV Footage Surfaces

A tragic and shocking incident took place in Sao Luis, Maranhao, Brazil, where a 26-year-old woman lost her life after falling from a 7th-floor hotel window on Tuesday, November 3.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the woman, identified as Renata Rebeca Negrao Saldanha dos Santos, was seen leaning on the window of the 7th-floor corridor when she unexpectedly lost her balance as the aluminum frame abruptly detached from the window.

The woman's boyfriend was seen completely frozen and in shock before falling to the floor and desperately reaching out through the opening to look down, as a hotel employee approached him in the corridor, to whom he frantically explained what had just happened.

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How Did the Shocking Incident Unfold?

The Brazilian woman, Renata Rebeca Negrao Saldanha dos Santos, and her boyfriend were reportedly staying at Rio Poty Hotel in Ponta d'Areia, which is located in the neighbourhood of Sao Luis in Maranhao, Brazil.

In CCTV footage, with the date and time shown as 03/11/2026 and 1:12 AM, respectively, the Brazilian woman and her boyfriend were seen walking through a corridor inside the hotel when she approached an aluminum-framed window in the hallway. As she leaned on the window and lifted her leg, the woman abruptly lost her balance after the aluminium frame structure unexpectedly detached from the window.

An unexpected and sudden structural failure sent her plunging from the seventh floor of the hotel, resulting in her instantaneous death. The boyfriend was seen motionless and in a state of shock before a hotel employee approached him, and he pointed toward the broken window while frantically explaining the horrific accident.

Imagens de uma câmera de segurança mostram o instante em que Renata Rebeca dos Santos, de 26 anos, caiu do sétimo andar do Rio Poty Hotel, localizado na Ponta d'Areia, em São Luís. A jovem morreu na madrugada desta terça-feira (3).

Nas imagens, Renata aparece caminhando pelo corredor ao lado do namorado e parando perto de uma janela. Poucos segundos depois, ela se inclina para trás, as pernas se levantam e ela some pela abertura.

O namorado continua parado ao lado da janela por alguns segundos, aparentemente em estado de choque, e em seguida se agacha para olhar para baixo. Logo depois, um homem de camisa azul surge no corredor, é informado do que aconteceu e faz ligações pelo celular.

A Polícia Civil trabalha com a hipótese de queda acidental e investiga se havia algum dano estrutural na janela. O namorado de Renata foi ouvido pelos policiais e liberado em seguida.

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Leia mais no #iMaranhense: iMaranhense (@iMaranhense) November 4, 2026

Following the incident, the hotel management issued a statement expressing deep sorrow over Renata's tragic death and extending condolences to her family and friends.

The Rio Poty Hotel said it was cooperating with the authorities and assisting the police investigation.

What Did the Investigation Reveal?

The investigation into the incident was reportedly led by the Maranhao Civil Police, which interrogated the victim's boyfriend, identified as Leonardo Augusto Pinto Franca, at the scene and systematically reviewed the surveillance footage.

Based on the initial findings, the Maranhao Civil Police didn't find any evidence of foul play by the victim's boyfriend, as the CCTV footage captured him being completely shocked by the sudden structural collapse and frantically seeking help from hotel staff immediately following the fall.

Therefore, the police cleared Leonardo of any suspicion and confirmed that he has not been treated as a suspect. However, the investigation reportedly revealed that the couple had been consuming alcohol and were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident. In his police statement, Leonardo was unable to recall the exact mechanics of the accident.

Since there was no foul play behind the Brazilian woman's death, the Superintendence of Homicide and Personal Protection (SHPP) officially opened the case file as an accidental death rather than a homicide or suicide.

However, the hotel management and the police are expected to conduct further structural inspections to assess compliance with maintenance standards and fix legal accountability for the fatal safety failure.

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