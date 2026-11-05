Jharkhand Horror: 12-Year-Old Girl Found Beheaded, Father Also Found Dead Cops Investigate Double Murder

A shocking incident has been reported from Jharkhand's Godda district, where the bodies of a 12-year-old girl and her father were found in the courtyard of their house. In an incident that shocked the town, the 12-year-old girl was discovered decapitated with her head missing.

The victim was sleeping with her parents when she was taken away from her home late at night. According to sources, she was then brought to the backyard, where a sharp-edged tool was used to remove her head from her body.

The Dahua community was shaken when the girl's body was found in the courtyard; the situation was made much more horrific by the missing head.

Fear and rage swept across the village after the discovery, and a sizable throng assembled at the location. In the surrounding area, the incident also sparked a lot of conversation.

A group from the Lalmatia police station arrived in the area and examined the crime site after obtaining information. An investigation into the murder has been started by the police.

The reason for the murder and the identity of the perpetrator are still unknown. It's also unclear where the girl's missing head is.

Police are investigating all possible angles to establish the circumstances surrounding the double murder. The investigation is expected to shed light on who killed the 12-year-old girl and why.