Delhi's Toxic Air Crisis: Dr. Guleria Warns Of Severe Health Risks

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Delhi continues to battle toxic air and a thick blanket of smog, making it difficult for people to breathe. Dr Randeep Guleria, Chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta, Gurugram, warned that air pollution acts as a silent killer by worsening existing diseases and other health problems. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Guleria said,“Air pollution is a silent killer; it kills by worsening underlying diseases and other health problems.”

Health Risks Associated with Poor Air Quality

Guleria said the Air Quality Index (AQI) had reached the severe and very severe categories, posing a serious risk to people with chronic respiratory and heart diseases, children and the elderly.“The AQI has now reached the severe or very severe range, which is very troublesome and poses a major challenge, especially for people with chronic respiratory problems, chronic heart disease, young children, and the elderly. Every year, when the AQI hits the severe range, we see an increase in the number of patients coming to the emergency with breathing difficulties and coughs, many of whom have to be admitted to the ward or ICU,” he said.

Explaining the impact on people with existing medical conditions, he said pollution aggravates Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma and heart-related problems by causing inflammation and affecting oxygen levels. Guleria said,“With the AQI being so bad, it affects not only those with chronic problems, but even normal people start experiencing chest tightness, breathlessness, watering eyes, and coughing. For individuals with COPD, asthma, and heart problems, their primary condition worsens because air pollution causes increased inflammation in the lungs and vessels, leading to a worsening of the underlying disease, a drop in oxygen saturation, and increased breathlessness.”

Factors Contributing to Rising Pollution

Explaining the factors behind the rise in pollution, he said,“We look at both emissions and weather factors. The Indo-Gangetic Plain is a landlocked area where, in winter, cold air causes pollution to settle at ground level with low wind velocity, preventing it from moving away, unlike what might happen in coastal areas.”

He also listed several sources of emissions and called for a comprehensive approach to address them.“Secondly, emissions increase due to factors like stubble burning, increased use of diesel, more vehicles on the road, and crackers. Crop burning, crackers, diesel use in generators or other equipment, and construction all need to be looked at, and a multi-pronged approach is required to address all factors leading to high emission rates. Stopping crackers and decreasing crop burning would help in a big way,” he said.

Long-term Health Impacts and Safety Measures

Warning about the long-term health impact, Guleria said,“It decreases your lifespan and leads to stunted lung growth in children, with studies showing that children's lung functions get impaired if they are exposed to such high levels of poor-quality air.”

On precautions, he advised people to remain indoors when pollution levels are high and avoid outdoor exercise. Those who need to step outside should wear N95 masks.“To prevent and manage health risks in this situation, I suggest the following measures: take medications regularly. If you are on medication or inhalers, do not miss them, and consult your doctor if your breathlessness increases. Avoid going out: Stay indoors when the AQI is very bad. If you must go out, wear a mask-an N95 mask is the best. Go out only when the sun is out, and it is warm. Keep windows and doors closed. Use air purifiers. Avoid outdoor exercise,” he said. (ANI)

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