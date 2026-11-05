Jodhpur Sweet Shop Launches Unique Firecracker-Themed Diwali Treats

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 5 (ANI): Adding a sweet twist to Diwali celebrations, a Jodhpur-based sweet shop has introduced a unique range of firecracker-inspired delicacies called 'Patakha Sweets', designed especially for children and sweet lovers. With their distinctive shapes and festive appeal, the sweets are drawing customers' attention in the city's market. The special range includes creations resembling a traditional firecracker bomb and an 'anaar', reimagined as edible treats.

Festive Innovations for Occasions

The shop introduces special offerings for occasions such as Diwali, Holi and Raksha Bandhan, with the aim of giving customers a unique festive experience. Speaking to ANI, Mohak said the idea behind the latest offering was to create something special for the festive season, particularly for children and their loved ones. "Diwali is here, and we have brought a new and unique sweet for everyone, especially children and our loved ones. We have always had the motive of introducing something extraordinary to the market during festivals, whether it is Holi, Diwali or Raksha Bandhan. 'Patakha Sweets' are a small example of that effort," he said.

Crafting the 'Sweet Dhamaka'

He said the sweets are prepared using good-quality cashews, pistachios and almonds and are given shapes inspired by firecrackers to make each variety distinctive. Explaining the different varieties, Mohak said, "You can call this one a small sweet bomb, while the other is a kind of anaar, which we call a sweet anaar."

The special range has been receiving a good response from customers, he said, adding that the sweets are selling as they arrive at the shop. "We are trying to make this more than just 'Patakha Sweets'. We call it a 'sweet dhamaka', exclusively available at Jodhpur Me Sweets. We invite people to visit and enjoy something unique with us this Diwali," he added. By giving traditional festive sweets a firecracker-inspired makeover, the shop is offering customers a different way to add to their Diwali celebrations. (ANI)

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