IPL 2027: CSK And SRH Finalize Big Four-Player Trade Deal Ahead

CSK and SRH Complete Four-Player Trade

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have completed a four-player trade ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, with England all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Jack Edwards moving to Chennai, while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed and Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis join the Hyderabad-based franchise. Livingstone, who was acquired by SRH for Rs 13 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season, will join CSK at a revised fee of Rs 6 crore. Edwards, who was signed by SRH for Rs 3 crore, moves to Chennai at his existing contract value. In return, SRH have secured the services of Khaleel and Ellis at their existing fees of Rs 4.8 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively.

The trade offers both franchises an opportunity to reshape their squads ahead of the next season, with CSK bringing in additional all-round options and SRH strengthening their pace-bowling resources. Edwards, who was signed by SRH before making his international debut for Australia, missed the entire IPL 2026 season after being ruled out with a foot injury. Khaleel, meanwhile, returns to SRH, having previously represented the franchise between 2018 and 2021. The left-arm pacer picked up 15 wickets in 14 matches for CSK during IPL 2025 but managed only five appearances in the 2026 season before a right quadriceps injury brought his campaign to an end. Ellis, known for his variations and effectiveness in the death overs, will add to SRH's fast-bowling options.

Franchise Performance and Coaching Changes

The trade comes after contrasting campaigns for the two franchises in IPL 2026. SRH finished third in the league stage with nine wins and five defeats, collecting 18 points, before suffering an Eliminator defeat against Rajasthan Royals. CSK, on the other hand, endured a disappointing campaign, finishing eighth with 12 points and missing out on the playoffs.

The five-time champions have also undergone significant changes to their coaching setup ahead of IPL 2027, with former India pacer Zaheer Khan taking over as head coach from long-serving Stephen Fleming. Mohit Sharma has been appointed bowling coach, while Albie Morkel, Gareth Batty and Sridharan Sriram will serve as assistant coaches. James Foster has been retained as fielding coach.

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