Audience Hails Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 As Cinematic Masterpiece

Global Reception of Ramayana: Part 1

Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious retelling of the Ramayana opened in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026. Early moviegoers in Mumbai have praised its grand visuals, VFX, performances and musical score, with several calling it a landmark cinematic experience. Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated 'Ramayana: Part 1', starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, has opened in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026, with early audiences showering praise on the film's visual grandeur, performances and ambitious storytelling. Several cinemagoers who attended the opening-day screenings have described the film as a masterpiece, with one viewer going as far as calling it the“best Indian movie ever made”.

Among the early audience reactions, one cinemagoer offered particularly strong praise for the film and Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram.“I think it is the best Indian movie ever made. I think Ranbir Kapoor is outstanding. Yeah, he is very good,” the viewer said. The cinemagoer went on to praise Kapoor's performance, suggesting that the actor was moving closer to becoming one of India's greatest performers.“Ranbir Kapoor has downplayed himself so much. I think he is closer and closer to becoming the greatest Indian actor ever.”

The viewer also encouraged audiences to watch the film more than once, highlighting its scale and visual effects.“This is the best Indian movie ever made. Best. I will definitely give this message to the public. Watch it 2-3 times.” Speaking about the theatrical experience, the viewer added,“I have watched it here today, and I will watch it in IMAX as well. It is definitely watchable multiple times.” Concluding the reaction, the viewer praised its technical achievements:“Scale, VFX, everything is outstanding. It has never been made like this in India. It has never been made like this.”

Another audience member described the film as majestic and appreciated the creative decisions made by the filmmakers.“Wonderful... majestic... it was too good... every actor did a wonderful job... the creative choices they have made were brilliant... and I would really appreciate that people go and watch this film...” The viewer also acknowledged the work of the production team, adding,“Thank you so much, Namit Malhotra... you have outdone yourself... I am so grateful that I got to watch the first day show... Ramayana is shown as it should have been shown.”

Performances and Casting Choices

Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram had drawn considerable attention ahead of the film's release. Following the opening-day screenings, his performance has become one of the most frequently discussed aspects of the film among early viewers. Several cinemagoers praised the actor's expressions, screen presence and portrayal of the character's dignity and innocence. One viewer, while discussing Kapoor's performance, said,“And I feel that in the entire Bollywood, or even in the South Industry, there is no other actor who can portray Lord Ram. At least in that facial expression or that look. That innocence is on his face.”

The same viewer described the experience of watching Kapoor on screen, saying,“When he comes on screen, the eyes get peace of mind. He has done his work very well.” The cinemagoer also acknowledged that the casting had attracted questions before the film's release but felt Kapoor had justified the responsibility of playing the revered character.

Yash as Ravana

Yash's portrayal of Ravana has also attracted considerable appreciation. The actor, making his Hindi cinema debut with the film, has been praised for bringing menace and intensity to the antagonist. One viewer said,“Yash was shown as dangerous as KGF.” Another audience member praised the scale of Ravana's appearance and the action sequences, saying,“I felt very good. He was shown very massively. He was shown very well. So it feels good to see him on screen. And in his action sequences, Yash has done a very good job.”

The film also features Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Early audience reactions have acknowledged the performances across the ensemble cast.

Technical Achievements and Production

The visual effects and large-scale action sequences are among the film's most appreciated elements in the initial reactions. Backed by DNEG, the eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects and production studio, the film aims to bring the epic's world to the big screen with elaborate visual detailing and cinematic spectacle. The Jatayu battle sequence has particularly impressed early viewers, with its scale and theatrical presentation emerging as major highlights.

One cinemagoer who praised the film's technical aspects said,“The new Ramayana has the advantage of visual effects. You will get all the details.” Another viewer highlighted the attention to detail in the film's visual presentation, saying,“Everything has been worked on very finely. You can actually notice the details in every corner. It is a film made with a lot of hard work.” The same audience member felt the film was best experienced in cinemas because of its larger-than-life presentation. The viewer further praised the cinematography, direction and performances, adding,“As such, there are no shortcomings anywhere. Not in the visual department, not in the acting department, not in the direction, nor in the cinematography.” Another cinemagoer described the film as a memorable theatrical experience and said the overall presentation was unlike anything they had previously witnessed in Indian cinema.

Musical Collaboration and Filmmaking Vision

Another major feature of Ramayana: Part 1 is its musical score, which brings together Indian composer A. R. Rahman and Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer for their first collaboration. The association also marks Zimmer's Indian cinema debut, making the musical partnership one of the film's notable creative elements. The background score contributes to the film's large-scale presentation, complementing its action, emotional moments and dramatic sequences. The collaboration between the two celebrated composers adds another international dimension to the production. Alongside its visual effects and performances, the music has been positioned as an important part of the film's cinematic experience.

The film has also received appreciation from a viewer who identified as a filmmaker and expressed admiration for director Nitesh Tiwari's work. Speaking after watching the film, the viewer said,“Ramayana, part 1, brilliant. It's a 3-hour runtime movie, India's most expensive movie.” The cinemagoer praised not just the cast but also the wider filmmaking team, highlighting Tiwari's direction.“As a director, Nitesh Tiwari, I am a huge fan of him since Dangal days. So I knew there would be something different in his direction. He has shown everything in great detail. Ravan's arc, Ram's arc and everything else. Which I really liked.”

The viewer also praised Yash's screen time and performance, while acknowledging the work of the principal cast.“Yash has got a lot of screen time, and he has excelled,” the viewer said. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey also received appreciation. The viewer made a special mention of Arun Govil, who is associated with Ramanand Sagar's iconic television adaptation of the Ramayana. Reflecting on seeing Govil in the film, the viewer said,“And Arun ji, I will do a special mention because I am a huge fan of Arun ji's Ramayana, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana. So seeing him, I could feel that now he is that age, that he could play Dashrathji. It was so emotional and overwhelming.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-written by Shridhar Raghavan, Ramayana: Part 1 is an ambitious retelling of Valmiki's ancient epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Arun Govil also features in the film as Dashrath. The project is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Envisioned as a two-part cinematic epic, the production brings together Indian and international filmmaking talent. With its emphasis on visual effects, elaborate action sequences, performances and music, the film seeks to present the celebrated epic on an expansive theatrical canvas. Ramayana: Part 1 is released worldwide in cinemas on November 5, 2026. The second instalment, Ramayana: Part 2, is scheduled to release during Diwali 2027. (ANI)

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