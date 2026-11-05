Aizawl International Half Marathon 2027 Targets 5,000 Runners, Announces Rs 20 Lakh Prize Pool

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Nov 5 (IANS) Mizoram is gearing up to host over 5,000 runners from across India and abroad at the third edition of the Aizawl International Half Marathon (AIHM) 2027, scheduled for February 20, 2027, at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in the state capital.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI)-accredited event will offer a total prize pool of Rs 20 lakh, announced by Mizoram Sports and Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Thursday.

Officials said that the marathon, which has emerged as a major sporting event in Northeast India, has recorded impressive growth since its inception. The inaugural edition in April 2025 attracted around 1,500 participants, while the second edition in February 2026 witnessed nearly 3,000 runners, including 16 international athletes from countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia, Bahrain, the United Kingdom and France.

According to the Mizoram government officials, the 2027 edition aims to bring together elite athletes, amateur runners, international participants, NCC cadets, students and fitness enthusiasts. The event will feature five categories -- 21.1 km Half Marathon, 10 km Open Race, 5 km Fun Race, Junior Race and Senior/Veteran Race.

Describing the marathon as a matter of pride for Mizoram, Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said the event has evolved into a platform connecting athletes, young people and communities from India and abroad. He said the government's vision is to promote sports as a catalyst for youth empowerment, fitness, tourism and local economic development.

In a significant development, Lieutenant General Virendra Vats, Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), has agreed to become one of the patrons of AIHM 2027. The decision followed a meeting with the Mizoram Sports Minister and AIHM Curator Captain Rahul Bali in New Delhi. The NCC is expected to facilitate wider participation by its cadets, subject to necessary institutional arrangements.

Beyond athletics, the marathon is being positioned as a major sports tourism initiative to showcase Mizoram's natural beauty, culture and hospitality.

“With thousands of runners and accompanying visitors expected, the event is likely to benefit local hotels, homestays, restaurants, transport operators, entrepreneurs and artisans,” the official said.

A three-day AIHM Expo will also be organised from February 18 to 20, 2027, with the BIB Expo scheduled for February 18 and 19. It will feature race-kit distribution, health and wellness pavilions, partner showcases and cultural performances. Organised by the Mizoram Government in association with Innovations India, AIHM 2027 carries the theme“Connecting India, Developing Mizoram, Empowering Sports.”

The initiative aims to establish Aizawl as a prominent destination on India's national and international sporting calendar, the official noted.