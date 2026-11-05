Dubai Chambers signs MoU with Jiangsu Chamber of International Commerce to strengthen trade and investment ties
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jiangsu Chamber of International Commerce (Jiangsu COIC) to strengthen trade and investment ties and expand cooperation between Dubai and China's Jiangsu province.
The agreement was signed at Dubai Chambers' headquarters by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Wang Shanhua, Chairman of the Jiangsu Chamber of International Commerce. The MoU establishes a framework for long-term institutional cooperation focused on promoting bilateral trade and investment.
H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to developing constructive institutional partnerships that support the growth of bilateral trade and investment and create new opportunities for businesses in Dubai and China to expand. Strengthening the connections between our business communities and facilitating access to promising opportunities in both markets will help build valuable partnerships that support shared growth.”
The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation to facilitate the expansion of companies from China's Jiangsu province, particularly those based in Yancheng, into Dubai. It will also support Dubai-based companies seeking to explore opportunities in Jiangsu through business delegations, market-entry support, and B2B matchmaking. The agreement also covers potential cooperation in participating in business events and exploring opportunities to organise joint trade activities.
The agreement with the Jiangsu Chamber of International Commerce forms part of Dubai Chambers' ongoing efforts to expand cooperation with trade and economic organisations across China. These efforts aim to strengthen connections between the business communities in Dubai and various Chinese cities and provinces, opening up new opportunities for trade and investment cooperation.
As a key driver of Dubai's economic development, Dubai Chambers is committed to empowering businesses and supporting their growth in the city. It also supports Dubai-based companies in expanding into international markets, plays a central role in driving the growth of Dubai's digital economy, protects the interests of the business community, and promotes Dubai as a leading global business hub.
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The agreement was signed at Dubai Chambers' headquarters by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Wang Shanhua, Chairman of the Jiangsu Chamber of International Commerce. The MoU establishes a framework for long-term institutional cooperation focused on promoting bilateral trade and investment.
H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to developing constructive institutional partnerships that support the growth of bilateral trade and investment and create new opportunities for businesses in Dubai and China to expand. Strengthening the connections between our business communities and facilitating access to promising opportunities in both markets will help build valuable partnerships that support shared growth.”
The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation to facilitate the expansion of companies from China's Jiangsu province, particularly those based in Yancheng, into Dubai. It will also support Dubai-based companies seeking to explore opportunities in Jiangsu through business delegations, market-entry support, and B2B matchmaking. The agreement also covers potential cooperation in participating in business events and exploring opportunities to organise joint trade activities.
The agreement with the Jiangsu Chamber of International Commerce forms part of Dubai Chambers' ongoing efforts to expand cooperation with trade and economic organisations across China. These efforts aim to strengthen connections between the business communities in Dubai and various Chinese cities and provinces, opening up new opportunities for trade and investment cooperation.
As a key driver of Dubai's economic development, Dubai Chambers is committed to empowering businesses and supporting their growth in the city. It also supports Dubai-based companies in expanding into international markets, plays a central role in driving the growth of Dubai's digital economy, protects the interests of the business community, and promotes Dubai as a leading global business hub.
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