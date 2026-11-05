Africa Art showcases artists from 18 African countries in 11 Russian cities

(MENAFN- APO Group) MOSCOW, Russia, November 4, 2026/ -- Initiated by Africa Centrum (, works by nearly 30 artists from 18 African countries were displayed on digital screens and media façades in 11 Russian cities to coincide with the third Russia–Africa Summit and the Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum. The Africa Art project combines this presence in public spaces with meetings between artists and cultural professionals.

Africa Centrum, an African non-profit organization, carries out projects on the continent, in Russia and in other countries. Through Africa Art, it aims to raise awareness of the diversity of contemporary African artistic creation and develop exchanges between African and Russian artists.

“Our ambition is to give African artists greater visibility and build lasting relationships with cultural partners. These exchanges should also continue in Africa through projects developed together with local artists and institutions,” says Jocelin-Patrick Mandzela, President of Africa Centrum and Honorary Consul of the Republic of the Congo in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

The works explore, among other themes, cultural memory, urban life and identity. They were selected by Igo Diarra, Director of Galerie Médina in Mali, and Daria Vanyukova, Deputy Head of the “Museum of Cultures of African Countries” Department at the State Museum of Oriental Art in Russia.

In Moscow, meetings held on 28 and 29 October at the State Museum of Oriental Art and the ZILART Museum brought together, among others, Massow Ka, Hamdia Traore, Andrew Tshabangu, Igo Diarra, Daou Bakary Emmanuel, Baudouin Mouanda, Daouda Souleymane Corera and Xander Pratt.

Congolese photographer Baudouin Mouanda highlighted the importance of visits to museums and galleries in fostering cultural exchanges and projects in Africa. In particular, he discussed prospects for cooperation involving his ClassPoCulture cultural centre in Brazzaville. Malian artist Daou Bakary Emmanuel, for his part, expressed a desire to strengthen his ties with Russian artists.

Africa Centrum plans to continue the project with Russian photographers, videographers and visual artists. Joint exhibitions are being considered in Brazzaville and St. Petersburg to introduce the participants’ work to new audiences and continue exchanges in both Africa and Russia.

This initiative forms part of the development of relations between Africa Centrum and the Roscongress Foundation. Their cooperation, which began in 2023 with the “Stars of Africa” festival, continued at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and Russia–Africa events. A cooperation agreement dated 29 October 2026, concluded between the Roscongress Foundation and Africa Centrum’s Russian entity, marks a new stage in this relationship, particularly for the development of cultural and educational projects and the organization of international meetings.

Africa Art is supported by its media partner MAER GROUP.

Africa Art project:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centrum.

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