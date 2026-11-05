Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej and Ghana First Lady, H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA, Inspire Ghanian Schoolgirls at During the Launch of Educating Linda Program
(MENAFN- APO Group) ACCRA, Ghana, November 4, 2026/ -- Merck Foundation () officially launched their Educating Linda program in Ghana in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana & Ambassador of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA.
Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” Campaign said, "It was a great pleasure to meet our long-term partner and my dear sister, The First Lady of Ghana & Ambassador of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", to officially launch programs, Educating Linda and Scholarships Program, in partnership with her office and the Lordina Foundation, to support girl education in the country.
As a part of Educating Linda, we are providing annual scholarships to 40 high-performing yet underprivileged Ghanian schoolgirls, till they finish their education. Our aim is to ensure that financial challenges never stand in the way of their dreams and potential. We strongly believe that educating a girl empowers not only her, but also her family, community, and future generations.”
H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA, First Lady of Ghana & Ambassador of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", expressed, "I am very happy to welcome the Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO to our country. We officially launched the Merck Foundation Educating Linda program, through which we are providing annual scholarships to our 40 deserving schoolgirls to support their education until they graduate. This program is very close to my heart, as I strongly believe that educating girls contributes significantly to the social and economic development of our nation.”
During the program, the Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, together with the First Lady of Ghana, took the opportunity to meet and encourage the Ghanian schoolgirls who are the beneficiaries of the Educating Linda program, and to hear directly from them and their parents about the impact the scholarships have had on their lives.
Merck Foundation together with Ghana First Lady has also provided 257 scholarships for Ghanian healthcare providers in 44 critical and underserved specialties; including Fertility, Embryology, Sexual & Reproductive Care, Urology, Women’s Health, Family Medicine, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Preventive Cardiovascular and Obesity & Weight Management, Oncology, Cancer Care, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Care, Critical care, General Surgery, Trauma and Orthopaedics, Psychiatry, Dermatology, Emergency & Resuscitation Medicine, Gastroenterology, Infectious diseases, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Neuroimaging for Research, Pain Management, Rheumatology, Neonatal Medicine, Paediatrics and Child Health, Care of the Older Person and more.
During the visit, Merck Foundation also conducted their Alumni Summit 2026, to acknowledge and meet their Alumni. Moreover, they also met and recognized the Merck Foundation Awards Winners of 2024 and 2025.
The Educating Linda program by Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies, has provided more than 1,500 annual scholarships for schoolgirls across 21 African countries, including Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe, Tanzania, Togo, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and others. The program also ensures that thousands of schoolgirls across Africa receive essential school supplies, removing further practical obstacles to their education.
"When a girl is educated, entire nation is empowered. Educated girls grow into empowered women, who drive prosperity, strengthen families, and advance nations. That is the vision behind everything we do: Girl Education today for Women Empowerment tomorrow," said Dr. Kelej.
Merck Foundation in partnership with the First Lady of Ghana has alco launched Seven Children’s Storybooks: "More Than a Mother", "Educating Linda", "Jackline's Rescue", "Not Who You Are", "Ride into the Future", "Sugar Free Jude", "Mark's Pressure" and “Ray of Hope”. These storybooks address critical social and health issues, and thousands of copies of these storybooks have been distributed to schoolchildren across Ghana.
Merck Foundation and the First Lady of Ghana also annually launch their 8 important awards for best media, film, fashion designs and songs. 127 winners of these awards from Ghana have been celebrated so far.
Together they also annually conduct the Online Merck Foundation Health Media Training Program, enabling Ghanian journalists to be equipped to be the voice of the voiceless and report responsibly and effectively on sensitive subjects including infertility, child marriage, gender-based violence, diabetes, and hypertension.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of
Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” Campaign said, "It was a great pleasure to meet our long-term partner and my dear sister, The First Lady of Ghana & Ambassador of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", to officially launch programs, Educating Linda and Scholarships Program, in partnership with her office and the Lordina Foundation, to support girl education in the country.
As a part of Educating Linda, we are providing annual scholarships to 40 high-performing yet underprivileged Ghanian schoolgirls, till they finish their education. Our aim is to ensure that financial challenges never stand in the way of their dreams and potential. We strongly believe that educating a girl empowers not only her, but also her family, community, and future generations.”
H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA, First Lady of Ghana & Ambassador of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", expressed, "I am very happy to welcome the Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO to our country. We officially launched the Merck Foundation Educating Linda program, through which we are providing annual scholarships to our 40 deserving schoolgirls to support their education until they graduate. This program is very close to my heart, as I strongly believe that educating girls contributes significantly to the social and economic development of our nation.”
During the program, the Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, together with the First Lady of Ghana, took the opportunity to meet and encourage the Ghanian schoolgirls who are the beneficiaries of the Educating Linda program, and to hear directly from them and their parents about the impact the scholarships have had on their lives.
Merck Foundation together with Ghana First Lady has also provided 257 scholarships for Ghanian healthcare providers in 44 critical and underserved specialties; including Fertility, Embryology, Sexual & Reproductive Care, Urology, Women’s Health, Family Medicine, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Preventive Cardiovascular and Obesity & Weight Management, Oncology, Cancer Care, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Care, Critical care, General Surgery, Trauma and Orthopaedics, Psychiatry, Dermatology, Emergency & Resuscitation Medicine, Gastroenterology, Infectious diseases, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Neuroimaging for Research, Pain Management, Rheumatology, Neonatal Medicine, Paediatrics and Child Health, Care of the Older Person and more.
During the visit, Merck Foundation also conducted their Alumni Summit 2026, to acknowledge and meet their Alumni. Moreover, they also met and recognized the Merck Foundation Awards Winners of 2024 and 2025.
The Educating Linda program by Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies, has provided more than 1,500 annual scholarships for schoolgirls across 21 African countries, including Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe, Tanzania, Togo, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and others. The program also ensures that thousands of schoolgirls across Africa receive essential school supplies, removing further practical obstacles to their education.
"When a girl is educated, entire nation is empowered. Educated girls grow into empowered women, who drive prosperity, strengthen families, and advance nations. That is the vision behind everything we do: Girl Education today for Women Empowerment tomorrow," said Dr. Kelej.
Merck Foundation in partnership with the First Lady of Ghana has alco launched Seven Children’s Storybooks: "More Than a Mother", "Educating Linda", "Jackline's Rescue", "Not Who You Are", "Ride into the Future", "Sugar Free Jude", "Mark's Pressure" and “Ray of Hope”. These storybooks address critical social and health issues, and thousands of copies of these storybooks have been distributed to schoolchildren across Ghana.
Merck Foundation and the First Lady of Ghana also annually launch their 8 important awards for best media, film, fashion designs and songs. 127 winners of these awards from Ghana have been celebrated so far.
Together they also annually conduct the Online Merck Foundation Health Media Training Program, enabling Ghanian journalists to be equipped to be the voice of the voiceless and report responsibly and effectively on sensitive subjects including infertility, child marriage, gender-based violence, diabetes, and hypertension.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of
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