Pentagon Sends Over 25,000 Drone Systems to CENTCOM
(MENAFN) The Pentagon said Wednesday it has put more than 25,000 unmanned and counter-drone systems into the hands of US Central Command (CENTCOM) this year, backed by $782 million in funding.
The department described the shipments as a “massive surge.” They include more than 1,300 one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles, over 100 unmanned surface and underwater vessels, and more than 24,000 counter-unmanned aerial systems built to shield American troops from hostile drone strikes.
The Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Unmanned Systems (DRPM-UxS) handled the deliveries, with Joint Interagency Task Force 401 supporting the counter-drone effort.
Officials said the push marks a turn toward quicker defense buying and mass production of low-cost unmanned systems. The goal is to give commanders more options while easing dependence on costly conventional weapons.
“Under Secretary (Pete) Hegseth’s direction, we are moving at the speed of modern combat to equip our forces with decisive, affordable mass,” said Owen West, CEO of Project Agincourt and DRPM-UxS.
The program also backs plans for the Autonomous Warfare Command (AUTOWARCOM), a proposed four-star combatant command slated to become operational by Oct. 1, 2027.
The Pentagon said CENTCOM deliveries will continue while it widens the rollout of unmanned and autonomous systems to US forces in the Indo-Pacific, Europe and across the Joint Force.
The department described the shipments as a “massive surge.” They include more than 1,300 one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles, over 100 unmanned surface and underwater vessels, and more than 24,000 counter-unmanned aerial systems built to shield American troops from hostile drone strikes.
The Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Unmanned Systems (DRPM-UxS) handled the deliveries, with Joint Interagency Task Force 401 supporting the counter-drone effort.
Officials said the push marks a turn toward quicker defense buying and mass production of low-cost unmanned systems. The goal is to give commanders more options while easing dependence on costly conventional weapons.
“Under Secretary (Pete) Hegseth’s direction, we are moving at the speed of modern combat to equip our forces with decisive, affordable mass,” said Owen West, CEO of Project Agincourt and DRPM-UxS.
The program also backs plans for the Autonomous Warfare Command (AUTOWARCOM), a proposed four-star combatant command slated to become operational by Oct. 1, 2027.
The Pentagon said CENTCOM deliveries will continue while it widens the rollout of unmanned and autonomous systems to US forces in the Indo-Pacific, Europe and across the Joint Force.
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