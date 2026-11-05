Bavaria’s Aiwanger, 55, Dead in Berlin Hotel; No Foul Play Seen
(MENAFN) Hubert Aiwanger, Bavaria’s deputy premier and economy minister and head of Germany’s Free Voters party, was found dead in a Berlin hotel on Wednesday. Police sources say the cause appears to be health-related.
The 55-year-old was discovered at the “Neuer Fritz” hotel in the Mitte district, according to a German national daily. He had failed to appear at the launch of his party’s new office in the capital, reportedly because he was unwell. Sources in the Bavarian state government and the Berlin police confirmed the death to the paper.
A Berlin daily, citing police circles, reported that investigators found no indication of outside involvement and that health problems appeared to be behind the death.
Aiwanger had chaired the Free Voters in Bavaria since 2006 and led the national party since 2010. He won a seat in the Bavarian state parliament in 2008. After the 2018 election, he took the economy portfolio and the deputy premier’s post in the government of Markus Soeder, whose Christian Social Union governed in coalition with the Free Voters.
The 55-year-old was discovered at the “Neuer Fritz” hotel in the Mitte district, according to a German national daily. He had failed to appear at the launch of his party’s new office in the capital, reportedly because he was unwell. Sources in the Bavarian state government and the Berlin police confirmed the death to the paper.
A Berlin daily, citing police circles, reported that investigators found no indication of outside involvement and that health problems appeared to be behind the death.
Aiwanger had chaired the Free Voters in Bavaria since 2006 and led the national party since 2010. He won a seat in the Bavarian state parliament in 2008. After the 2018 election, he took the economy portfolio and the deputy premier’s post in the government of Markus Soeder, whose Christian Social Union governed in coalition with the Free Voters.
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