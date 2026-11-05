Final Ruling Orders Hala Sedky to Pay Former Assistant SAR 100,000 over “Shukran Million” Dispute
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Egyptian actress Hala Sedky has been ordered by the South Giza Criminal Court to pay SAR 100,000 to her former assistant, Hassnaa, in connection with a legal dispute over the cash prize awarded through the television programme “Shukran Million” (Thank You a Million), valued at SAR 150,000.
The ruling follows an earlier decision by the investigative authorities in Sheikh Zayed to close the criminal complaint filed by the former assistant against the actress. The complaint accused Sedky of fraud, breach of trust and misappropriating the prize money she had received from the programme. Earlier, investigators in Sheikh Zayed had heard Hassnaa’s statements in the complaint she filed against Sedky, accusing the actress of withholding SAR 150,000, representing the prize money allocated to her during the programme.
Investigators also confronted the former assistant with the actress’s response to the allegations, along with documents submitted by Sedky purporting to show that she had paid her assistant several sums of money. However, Hassnaa disputed the authenticity of those documents and maintained that she had not received the full amount of the prize to which she was entitled. The authorities determined that the dispute was civil in nature, prompting the former assistant to pursue a civil lawsuit before the competent court to claim her financial rights.
The dispute between the two began after the filming of an episode of “Shukran Million” in March 2024, when Sedky selected her former assistant to participate in the programme. A disagreement subsequently emerged over the amount the assistant had actually received and the fate of the prize money, which the production company had transferred to the actress’s bank account.
The ruling follows an earlier decision by the investigative authorities in Sheikh Zayed to close the criminal complaint filed by the former assistant against the actress. The complaint accused Sedky of fraud, breach of trust and misappropriating the prize money she had received from the programme. Earlier, investigators in Sheikh Zayed had heard Hassnaa’s statements in the complaint she filed against Sedky, accusing the actress of withholding SAR 150,000, representing the prize money allocated to her during the programme.
Investigators also confronted the former assistant with the actress’s response to the allegations, along with documents submitted by Sedky purporting to show that she had paid her assistant several sums of money. However, Hassnaa disputed the authenticity of those documents and maintained that she had not received the full amount of the prize to which she was entitled. The authorities determined that the dispute was civil in nature, prompting the former assistant to pursue a civil lawsuit before the competent court to claim her financial rights.
The dispute between the two began after the filming of an episode of “Shukran Million” in March 2024, when Sedky selected her former assistant to participate in the programme. A disagreement subsequently emerged over the amount the assistant had actually received and the fate of the prize money, which the production company had transferred to the actress’s bank account.
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