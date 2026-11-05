Hala Sedky Ordered to Pay Former Assistant SAR 100,000 in Case Involving Alleged Misappropriation of Prize Money
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) An Egyptian criminal court has ordered actress Hala Sedky to pay SAR 100,000 to her former assistant, Hasnaa, in a case involving allegations that the actress withheld her assistant’s share of the cash reward she received following their appearance together on the TV program Shokran Million. The total prize money amounted to SAR 150,000.
The case dates back to Hasnaa’s appearance alongside Hala Sedky on an episode of the program. Hasnaa had previously worked as Sedky’s personal assistant and business manager. The show features celebrities meeting individuals who wish to express their gratitude and appreciation, with financial rewards presented to those being honored.
What initially appeared to viewers as a heartfelt moment of appreciation and gratitude, however, turned into a legal dispute after the former assistant accused Sedky of taking the cash reward allocated to her. Hasnaa maintained that she had not received her rightful share despite participating in the episode and demanded payment of the amount designated for her.
The dispute escalated into mutual accusations. Hasnaa insisted on her entitlement to the financial reward, accusing the actress of depriving her of her dues and appropriating the money. Sedky, meanwhile, responded by initiating counter-legal action, accusing her former assistant of attempting to blackmail her financially and damage her reputation and artistic career through media outlets and social media platforms.
The former assistant also spoke of alleged pressure and harassment targeting her and her family following the outbreak of the dispute, further intensifying the controversy and keeping the case in the media spotlight for several months.
Following a series of legal proceedings and an extended dispute between the two parties, the court issued its ruling ordering Hala Sedky to pay SAR 100,000 to her former assistant in connection with the claim for her share of the program’s financial reward. The ruling marks a significant development in the legal dispute and settles part of the financial disagreement that sparked widespread controversy.
The case highlighted questions surrounding the rights of participants in television programs and the mechanisms governing the distribution of cash prizes and rewards, particularly when moments of public recognition and appreciation in front of the cameras turn into financial disputes behind the scenes.
The case dates back to Hasnaa’s appearance alongside Hala Sedky on an episode of the program. Hasnaa had previously worked as Sedky’s personal assistant and business manager. The show features celebrities meeting individuals who wish to express their gratitude and appreciation, with financial rewards presented to those being honored.
What initially appeared to viewers as a heartfelt moment of appreciation and gratitude, however, turned into a legal dispute after the former assistant accused Sedky of taking the cash reward allocated to her. Hasnaa maintained that she had not received her rightful share despite participating in the episode and demanded payment of the amount designated for her.
The dispute escalated into mutual accusations. Hasnaa insisted on her entitlement to the financial reward, accusing the actress of depriving her of her dues and appropriating the money. Sedky, meanwhile, responded by initiating counter-legal action, accusing her former assistant of attempting to blackmail her financially and damage her reputation and artistic career through media outlets and social media platforms.
The former assistant also spoke of alleged pressure and harassment targeting her and her family following the outbreak of the dispute, further intensifying the controversy and keeping the case in the media spotlight for several months.
Following a series of legal proceedings and an extended dispute between the two parties, the court issued its ruling ordering Hala Sedky to pay SAR 100,000 to her former assistant in connection with the claim for her share of the program’s financial reward. The ruling marks a significant development in the legal dispute and settles part of the financial disagreement that sparked widespread controversy.
The case highlighted questions surrounding the rights of participants in television programs and the mechanisms governing the distribution of cash prizes and rewards, particularly when moments of public recognition and appreciation in front of the cameras turn into financial disputes behind the scenes.
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