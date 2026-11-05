Burjeel Holdings' Recurring Net Profit Jumps 42.1% To Dh412 Million

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Abu Dhabi-listed healthcare group's revenue increased 5.6 per cent to Dh4.3 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, excluding one-off items, rose 21.3 per cent to Dh892 million.

Patient visits reached 5.8 million, up 13.1 per cent year-on-year, reflecting stronger demand across hospitals, medical centres and specialised healthcare facilities.

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In the third quarter, revenue rose 7.9 per cent to Dh1.54 billion, while recurring net profit increased 5.7 per cent to Dh185 million. EBITDA, excluding one-off items, climbed 17 per cent to Dh375 million.

Outpatient visits increased 19.3 per cent during the quarter, while inpatient visits grew 17.3 per cent. Surgical volumes rose 10.6 per cent to 25,840 procedures.

Hospitals drive growth

Burjeel's hospitals segment recorded revenue growth of 6.9 per cent to Dh3.87 billion during the nine-month period, accounting for approximately 89 per cent of group revenue.

Burjeel Medical City reported 13.4 per cent revenue growth in the third quarter, with patient volumes rising 20.4 per cent and bed occupancy improving to 67 per cent from 58 per cent a year earlier.

The group opened seven medical centres and clinics across the UAE and Oman during the period, while expanding specialised services, including organ transplantation, gene therapy and AI-powered cardiac catheterisation laboratories.

Stronger financial position

Operating cash flow surged 217.4 per cent to Dh775 million, while free cash flow increased 154.1 per cent to Dh750 million.

Net leverage improved to 1.4 times from 1.8 times at the end of 2025. Burjeel also issued a $500 million sukuk in July to refinance existing bank loans and strengthen financial flexibility.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said the results reflected progress in the group's operating transformation.

“Our nine-month performance demonstrates the progress of Burjeel Holdings' operating transformation. Patient demand and revenue growth accelerated in the third quarter,” he said.

The group said it would continue expanding specialised healthcare services, improving operational efficiency and investing in artificial intelligence and digital technologies to support sustainable growth.

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