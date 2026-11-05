Bahrain FinTech Bay’s Innovate for Bahrain Signs Exclusive Partnership with Shaffra to Bring AI Employees to Bahrain

(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) 4 November 2026: Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB), through its sister company Innovate for Bahrain (I4BH), today announced an exclusive partnership with Shaffra, the GCC-born Enterprise AI Workforce Platform, at Gateway Gulf 2026, the investment forum hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB).



Through this partnership, I4BH will become Shaffra’s partner in the Kingdom of Bahrain, bringing the company’s enterprise-grade AI solutions to organizations across the public and private sectors. Shaffra’s AI employees have already helped enterprises and governments save more than 2 million work hours per month in 2025. The collaboration combines Shaffra’s proven AI technology and regional deployment experience with I4BH’s local expertise, relationships, and implementation capabilities. I4BH and Shaffra will also explore developing new solutions on Shaffra’s platform for priority sectors, with scope to collaborate on opportunities beyond Bahrain.



Bader Sater, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain FinTech Bay, said: “We built Innovate for Bahrain to put frontier technology in the hands of Bahraini organizations, and this partnership does exactly that. Shaffra’s AI employees are already working inside enterprises and governments across the region. Through Innovate for Bahrain, every sector of our economy, from banks and government entities to growing businesses, can now deploy that capability with a Bahraini team alongside them from the first conversation to go-live. Gateway Gulf 2026 asks how global partnerships should be reimagined, and our answer is global technology with local delivery.”



Through the partnership, Bahraini organizations will be able to use AI employees that work in customer service, sales, human resources, finance, operations, and project management, each with a clear role and clear responsibilities. Ready-made solutions, such as AI Call Centers, AI Sales Centers, and AI Project Managers, fit straight into existing operations. Shaffra’s Subconscious AI technology helps these AI employees remember what matters as they work, and each one learns from the organization’s own policies and systems in both Arabic and English. Each organization deploys the AI on its own infrastructure, so its data stays under its control, while a governance layer sets roles, access, and audit controls.



Alharith Alatawi, Co-Founder and CEO of Shaffra, commented: “As a Bahraini, I am particularly proud to partner with Innovate for Bahrain to bring Shaffra’s AI Workforce Platform to the Kingdom. Across the GCC, we have already demonstrated how Autonomous AI Teams can transform business operations, deliver measurable efficiencies, and empower people to focus on higher-value work. Through this partnership, we aim to bring these capabilities to Bahraini enterprises and government institutions, accelerating the adoption of practical, impactful AI solutions. Bahrain has always been at the forefront of innovation in the region, and we are excited to contribute to its next chapter as a leader in enterprise AI.”



The partnership will enable AI adoption across key sectors of Bahrain’s economy, including financial services, government, telecommunications, healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, and logistics.



This also aligns with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s ambition to advance digital innovation, strengthen economic competitiveness, and develop a knowledge-based economy across the public and private sectors.



Organizations in Bahrain can explore use cases with I4BH’s Innovation team at ... or the website.

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