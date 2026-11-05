Sunny Deol's First Look As Lord Hanuman In Ramayana Post-Credit Scene Goes Viral

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sunny Deol's first appearance as Hanuman in Ramayana Part 1 has gone viral after a post-credit scene from the film surfaced online following its theatrical release on Thursday, November 5.

The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has finally arrived in cinemas, with fans sharing clips from the film across social media.

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According to News18, the post-credit scene introduces Sunny as Hanuman, although his face is not revealed in the footage.

The clip shows Hanuman entering the frame accompanied by dramatic background music before switching to a wider shot of him flying through the air.

The brief appearance has attracted attention online, with fans sharing the footage and discussing Sunny's much-awaited introduction to the film.

Sunny plays Hanuman, one of the most important figures in the Hindu epic, known for his strength, courage and devotion to Rama.

His character plays a major role in Rama's search for Sita after she is abducted by Ravana, eventually travelling to Lanka and helping prepare for the battle against the demon king.

However, Hanuman's appearance had largely been kept out of the film's promotional material, with the makers choosing not to reveal Sunny's full look before its release.

The post-credit scene also appears to set up his character's role in the second part of the film, although further details about his appearance have not been revealed.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is being released in two parts.

The film features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer and received a U certificate from India's Central Board of Film Certification.

With a runtime of three hours and 15 minutes, the first part introduces the central characters and events leading to the conflict between Rama and Ravana.

The second part is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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