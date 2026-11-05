MERED launches Phase 2 of Riviera Residences on Al Reem Island
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 4 November 2026: MERED, the award-winning real estate developer, has announced the launch of Riviera Residences Phase 2 on Al Reem Island, within Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Work is scheduled to commence by the end of this year, advancing the wider waterfront development alongside Riviera Residences 1.
Riviera Residences Phase 2 will comprise 389 apartments, eight Bay Villas, six Sky Villas and a penthouse. Designed by Herzog & de Meuron, the development will continue its distinctive architectural approach, featuring custom-made, mother-of-pearl-inspired façade elements referencing Abu Dhabi’s pearl-diving heritage. The architectural concept also incorporates bespoke design elements, including a 30-metre-long 3D sand-printed lobby installation designed by Herzog & de Meuron, custom-designed glass panels and carefully selected interior finishes. The residences will feature thoughtfully designed layouts, refined natural materials and private balconies or terraces that connect indoor living with the surrounding landscape and waterfront setting.
The community will offer over 65,000 square feet of resort-style amenities, including swimming pools, spa and wellness facilities, indoor and outdoor fitness spaces, a padel court, lounges and children’s play areas. These will be complemented by landscaped gardens and a waterfront promenade featuring cafés, restaurants and retail spaces overlooking the bay and Al Reem skyline.
Phase 2’s landscape draws inspiration from Mediterranean coastal gardens, reinterpreting the planted terraces and layered greenery of the French and Italian Riviera for Abu Dhabi’s climate. Designed as a continuous green environment extending from the approximately 300-metre waterfront promenade to the Sky Garden and private Sky Villa terraces, the landscape will feature around 300 trees and palms, more than 7,000 square metres of planted surfaces and over 60 plant species and varieties.
The landscape will incorporate three distinct garden concepts: the Sea Pearl Garden, Energy Garden and Bloom Orchard, bringing together spaces for relaxation, wellbeing and family activities. Aromatic plants including rosemary, thyme and lavender, alongside flowering species and citrus trees, will create a sensory experience throughout the development. The planting palette will combine Mediterranean influences with UAE-native and climate-adapted species selected to withstand Abu Dhabi’s heat, salinity and wind exposure. High-efficiency drip irrigation, automated controls and weather sensors will support efficient water management and long-term maintenance. A one-kilometre walking path will weave through the landscaped gardens, creating opportunities for residents to enjoy outdoor activities and connect with nature.
The announcement comes as residential sales across Al Reem and Al Maryah islands, within the ADGM area, reached AED 10.5 billion in H1 2026, up 153% year-on-year, according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre’s market report.
Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, said: “Abu Dhabi is developing a waterfront residential identity that can be recognised internationally and remains distinctly its own. At Riviera Residences, we are bringing global architectural expertise into a design shaped by the capital’s heritage and its relationship with the sea. At its heart is a simple idea: to live within a garden while looking towards the water and the wider landscape. Phase 2 will allow us to carry that thinking and showcase our commitment to Abu Dhabi. The quality set out in the design must be evident in the completed homes and in residents’ everyday experience, so that Riviera Residences becomes an enduring part of the city’s waterfront.”
At Riviera Residences 1, enabling works have been completed, and construction is progressing on schedule towards completion in Q3 2029. All pre-launch units sold out in Q4 2025.
Design and delivery collaborators include Herzog & de Meuron, the Pritzker Prize-winning architectural practice, and Paris-based Michel Desvigne Paysagiste, responsible for landscape design. London-based Dseesion Interiors has designed the Bay Villa interiors, drawing inspiration from Italian Riviera destinations and Mediterranean and Emirati living traditions.
Phase 2 of Riviera Residences is targeted for completion in Q2 2030.
Riviera Residences Phase 2 will comprise 389 apartments, eight Bay Villas, six Sky Villas and a penthouse. Designed by Herzog & de Meuron, the development will continue its distinctive architectural approach, featuring custom-made, mother-of-pearl-inspired façade elements referencing Abu Dhabi’s pearl-diving heritage. The architectural concept also incorporates bespoke design elements, including a 30-metre-long 3D sand-printed lobby installation designed by Herzog & de Meuron, custom-designed glass panels and carefully selected interior finishes. The residences will feature thoughtfully designed layouts, refined natural materials and private balconies or terraces that connect indoor living with the surrounding landscape and waterfront setting.
The community will offer over 65,000 square feet of resort-style amenities, including swimming pools, spa and wellness facilities, indoor and outdoor fitness spaces, a padel court, lounges and children’s play areas. These will be complemented by landscaped gardens and a waterfront promenade featuring cafés, restaurants and retail spaces overlooking the bay and Al Reem skyline.
Phase 2’s landscape draws inspiration from Mediterranean coastal gardens, reinterpreting the planted terraces and layered greenery of the French and Italian Riviera for Abu Dhabi’s climate. Designed as a continuous green environment extending from the approximately 300-metre waterfront promenade to the Sky Garden and private Sky Villa terraces, the landscape will feature around 300 trees and palms, more than 7,000 square metres of planted surfaces and over 60 plant species and varieties.
The landscape will incorporate three distinct garden concepts: the Sea Pearl Garden, Energy Garden and Bloom Orchard, bringing together spaces for relaxation, wellbeing and family activities. Aromatic plants including rosemary, thyme and lavender, alongside flowering species and citrus trees, will create a sensory experience throughout the development. The planting palette will combine Mediterranean influences with UAE-native and climate-adapted species selected to withstand Abu Dhabi’s heat, salinity and wind exposure. High-efficiency drip irrigation, automated controls and weather sensors will support efficient water management and long-term maintenance. A one-kilometre walking path will weave through the landscaped gardens, creating opportunities for residents to enjoy outdoor activities and connect with nature.
The announcement comes as residential sales across Al Reem and Al Maryah islands, within the ADGM area, reached AED 10.5 billion in H1 2026, up 153% year-on-year, according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre’s market report.
Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, said: “Abu Dhabi is developing a waterfront residential identity that can be recognised internationally and remains distinctly its own. At Riviera Residences, we are bringing global architectural expertise into a design shaped by the capital’s heritage and its relationship with the sea. At its heart is a simple idea: to live within a garden while looking towards the water and the wider landscape. Phase 2 will allow us to carry that thinking and showcase our commitment to Abu Dhabi. The quality set out in the design must be evident in the completed homes and in residents’ everyday experience, so that Riviera Residences becomes an enduring part of the city’s waterfront.”
At Riviera Residences 1, enabling works have been completed, and construction is progressing on schedule towards completion in Q3 2029. All pre-launch units sold out in Q4 2025.
Design and delivery collaborators include Herzog & de Meuron, the Pritzker Prize-winning architectural practice, and Paris-based Michel Desvigne Paysagiste, responsible for landscape design. London-based Dseesion Interiors has designed the Bay Villa interiors, drawing inspiration from Italian Riviera destinations and Mediterranean and Emirati living traditions.
Phase 2 of Riviera Residences is targeted for completion in Q2 2030.
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