Qatar Strengthens Digital Economy Drive With National AI Ecosystem

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar continues its efforts to cement its place among leading digital economies by developing an integrated national artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Built on innovation, the use of advanced technologies to support development priorities, and investment in national talent as a key pillar of digital transformation, the ecosystem aligns with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The country is strengthening its ambitions to become a leading digital economy through the establishment of a National Center for Artificial Intelligence (AI), a dedicated institution tasked with coordinating national AI initiatives, developing regulatory frameworks and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies across government and other sectors, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology stated in a recent post on its X platform.

The initiative forms part of the country's broader digital transformation strategy, which focuses on innovation, investment in national talent and the use of emerging technologies to support economic and social development in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The establishment of the National Center for AI marks a significant step in Qatar's technological development, providing a unified framework to lead, regulate and enable artificial intelligence initiatives nationwide.

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The centre will focus on three main areas which include developing national AI strategies and policies, designing and implementing technological solutions, and strengthening partnerships and innovation to encourage wider adoption of artificial intelligence.

One of its principal responsibilities will be preparing Qatar's national AI strategy and developing the policies and regulatory frameworks necessary to ensure the responsible and safe use of the technology.

Another key area of its mandate involves developing AI platforms and applications, providing technical support and conducting studies for government institutions to help integrate advanced technologies into their operations and services.

The centre will also seek to strengthen cooperation between government entities, the private sector and academic institutions, while promoting innovation, investment and collaboration at both local and international levels.

A particularly important component of the initiative is the development of national capabilities in artificial intelligence and other emerging digital technologies.

The dedicated Training and Digital Capacity Development Department's key tasks include designing and delivering specialised training programmes, establishing career pathways and developing professional certifications to prepare a skilled workforce for the digital economy.

The department will also work on developing digital skills and digital competency assessment tools, strengthening partnerships with academic and technical institutions and preparing national talent to lead Qatar's digital transformation.

The emphasis on training and professional development reflects the importance of building local expertise alongside investment in technological infrastructure. Developing a skilled workforce will be essential to ensuring that Qatar can make effective use of AI technologies and build sustainable capabilities in this rapidly evolving field.

The centre's responsibilities also include fostering partnerships and innovation to encourage the adoption of artificial intelligence, while attracting investment and promoting cooperation with international partners.

By bringing together strategic planning, technology development, capacity building and collaboration, the National Center for AI is expected to provide a coordinated approach to the country's expanding AI ecosystem.

The initiative is closely aligned with Qatar's Digital Agenda and the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy, both of which support the country's transition towards a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

MWC26 Doha will take place from November 8–10, 2026 and will focus on showcasing Qatar's progress in digital transformation, highlighting major national ICT projects and initiatives, and reinforcing the country's position on the regional and global technology stage.

MCIT will use the conference to spotlight its work toward achieving the goals of Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030, including advancing digital government, accelerating AI adoption, fostering innovation, and building national digital capabilities.