PPI For Industrial Sector Decreases By 2.77% In August 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Producer Price Index (PPI) for the industrial sector stood at 111.10 points in August 2026, a decrease of 2.77% compared with July 2026. The decline was driven mainly by a 4.02% fall in the price of crude petroleum and natural gas, which follows international energy markets.

The relative weights of the four main industrial sectors are as follows: Mining and Quarrying (weight 82.46%), Manufacturing (weight 15.85%), Electricity Supply (weight 1.16%), and Water Supply (weight 0.53%).

The Producer Price Index for the Mining and Quarrying sector in August 2026 fell by 4.02% compared with July 2026. This decrease was driven by a 4.03% decline in the prices of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas, while prices in Other Mining and Quarrying activities remained unchanged.

The Manufacturing PPI recorded an increase of 2.40% in August 2026 compared with July 2026, reflecting price increases across several industrial groups, most notably Refined Petroleum Products (14.30%), Cement and Other Non-Metallic Mineral Products (3.06%), Rubber and Plastics Products (1.54%), Beverages (0.58%) remained unchanged.